Simone Biles pens short heartwarming note to sister Adria on her 25th birthday

Simone Biles and her little sister, Adria Biles, share an impossibly close bond and are truly the definition of sibling goals. The duo most recently melted fans’ hearts when the gymnast shared an adorable and fun message for her younger sibling on her birthday.

Even though the siblings have only two years between them, the Olympian has often spoken about feeling protective over Adria when they were both kids. After spending three years in the foster care system, they were adopted by their maternal grandparents, Ronald and Nellie Biles, allowing them to not be separated.

Adria Biles turned 25 on Sunday, and Simone Biles wished her on her Instagram story in the perfect manner. The gymnast shared a picture of the duo dressed in black and white, and wrote,

“Happy 25th birthday sister, I love you so much. Hope your day includes plenty of shots and tequila, you deserve it.”

Via Simone Biles' Instagram story

Over the years the sibling pair have often shared insights into their relationship with fans, giving them an idea of what the Biles household looked like when the two were younger.

In an episode of her 'Simone vs Herself' Facebook Watch Series, the World Champion revealed that she had always been very protective of her sister.

“I wanted to take care of Adria obviously because she was the baby. I just felt like I needed to look out for her because if family doesn’t look out for you, who’s going to?”

Meanwhile, Adria Biles has always been awed by her elder sister, as seen in the message she penned on Instagram after the Olympian withdrew from Tokyo.

“Thank you for being an inspiration to me and to everyone around you, thank you for making people feel valid about their feelings, thank you for being you and thank you for being the best big sister in the world.”

Simone Biles' comeback after the Tokyo Olympics

Although Simone Biles received plenty of support after she decided to withdraw from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she was also subject to some intense amount of scrutiny online.

While naysayers questioned if she'd ever be able to make it back to the top of the podium of international competition, she proved them all wrong with her comeback to the sport in 2023.

Arriving back at the scene in August at the US Classics, Biles proved that she was still a force to be reckoned with as she claimed gold in multiple events.

From there, she went on to cement her status as the best on the international stage. Competing at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, the American won three golds and a silver, officially making her the most decorated gymnast of all time.