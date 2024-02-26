Simone Biles shares glimpses from her dreamy vacation with husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are currently on vacation in Hawaii, where they will attend the wedding of Carolina Panthers linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill to Keely Amelia Cartrett, a UGA soccer alumni.

Biles has been keeping her fans updated by posting photos from her vacation on Instagram. The Olympic gymnast shared a serene photo of the island views, captioning the photo with four heart-eye emojis.

Simone Biles Instagram story - vacation in Hawaii.

In an earlier Instagram post, Biles shared a photo of herself posing in front of another beautifl island view. She wrote:

"Point me to the nearest realtor."

Simone Biles welcomes Chellsie Memmel to Team USA

Biles returned to competitive gymnastics in 2023 after a two-year hiatus. During her comeback run, she won the national all-around title at the US Gymnastics Championships in San Jose, California in August 2023. The 26-year-old is the most decorated gymnast in US history.

Simone Biles at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.

Biles recently welcomed Chellsie Memmel, the technical lead of USA Women's Gymnastics, to the team. Speaking to a local news channel, she said:

"And now she leads Team USA and we're so grateful to have her especially because she's been through exactly what we've been through before."

Biles added:

"Chellsie's the best so we love her."

Memmel is the 2005 world all-around champion and a coach at M&M Gymnastics in New Berlin.

In September 2023, Memmel shared with CNN an interaction that she had with Biles after the star gymnast was not happy with her overall performance at the US Women’s World Championships Selection Event. She said:

"I gave just her a hug and I said you know, 'Congratulations' because obviously, she locked her spot."

The 2003 World Champion on the uneven bars added that she encouraged Biles to keep her motivation high, saying:

She was kind of like (grimaces), I was like: 'Okay, I know it wasn't your best.' She's like: 'Yeah. I don't know what happened.' Like: 'Get it out here. And you know, it's it's gonna be okay, like we'll just turn turn the page.'"