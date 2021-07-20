Simone Biles' teammate Kara Eaker and US Basketball player test positive for COVID-19, 3 days ahead of Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 is just 3 days away. The opening ceremony will be conducted on Friday. But there has been another setback reported from the Olympic village. Two days after 3 positive cases were reported, 2 more athletes were found to have tested positive for COVID-19 in the US contingent. US Gymnast Kara Eaker and basketball player Katie Lou Samuelson have both tested positive.

Since the Olympic village opened for athletes on July 13, several COVID-19 cases have been reported. The number of cases related to the games has significantly increased since July 1.

US Women's Gymnastics alternate member tests positive

Kara Eaker was vaccinated and showed no symptoms. However, she had multiple tests return positive upon her arrival in Japan. Eaker has been shifted to a separate facility, where she will be isolating for 10 days. Once that is done she will be flying back to the US. Leanne Wong has been identified as having been in close contact with Kara Eaker. She has also been subjected to isolation.

While talking to KMBC, Kara's father Mark Eaker said:

"I know she's disappointed, but at this point she's kind of bored. Because she's stuck in her room not being able to do anything. She says that she is bored and is just looking forward to coming home."

US Basketball Player tests positive for COVID-19

The US women will have to take the court without their star player in the 3X3 Basketball. The setback came after Katie Lou Samuelson tested positive for COVID-19. Katie confirmed this in an official post on Instagram. The Seattle Storm forward was instrumental in the US qualifying campaign.

Samuelson will be replaced by Jackie Young. The shooting guard plays for the Las Vegas Aces. She was awarded Rookie of the Year in 2019 and is a great addition to the team.

Disappointed and gutted by the situation, Samuelson wrote in her official Instagram post:

"Competing in the Olympics has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl. And I hope someday soon, I can come back and realize that dream. I am especially heartbroken as I am fully vaccinated and took every precaution."

