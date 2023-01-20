Simone Biles unveils Wheaties cereal with her picture on the box

Simone Biles has had one of the best careers in the world of gymnastics. She stands today as America's most-decorated female gymnast with 25 World Championship medals, seven Olympic medals, and two medals at the Pacific Rim Championships.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist recently unveiled a new Wheaties box with her picture on it, revealing the news on her social media platforms.

This is not her first appearance on the iconic box. Simone Biles first appeared on the classic orange Wheaties box back in June 2022 when the well-renowned cereal brand selected her to celebrate their 100th anniversary, finally completing their Century Series.

For many years, an appearance on the Wheaties box meant that an athlete had become an icon. When Biles' first box appeared in stores in 2022, she joined the likes of Muhammad Ali and Michael Jordan.

In her recent Instagram post unveiling the new box, people took to the comments section to congratulate the gymnast and the official Wheaties page also commented saying:

"A true champion 💥"

Fans rally in the comments section to congratulate Simone Biles on her appearance on the new Wheaties box: Image via Instagram (@simonebiles)

Simone Biles' endorsements

The American gymnast, at just 25, is already one of the biggest names in the American sporting world. Leaving Tokyo after the 2020 Olympics, Biles reportedly made $5 million in endorsements.

Forbes lists Biles as one of America's richest athletes who earns nearly $5 million annually on the safer side. This number excludes income from her massive social media presence with 6.6 million followers on Instagram and collaborations with other creators.

Simone Biles, Olympic gold medal gymnast and mental health advocate, listens as U.S. President Joe Biden speaks before awarding Presidential Medals of Freedom during a ceremony in the White House. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

One of the biggest moves made by the Olympian was switching teams as she left her athletic wear sponsor Nike and signed with Athleta in April 2021. Athleta is an athletic wear subsidiary of the American clothing company Gap Inc. Other sports-related brands endorsed by her include Core Power Fitness Shakes, Spieth Gymnastics equipment, and GK Elite Gymnastics apparel.

She also signed big deals with non-sport companies including United Airlines, Mondelez’s Oreo brand, Candid Teeth aligners, Visa, UberEats, and MasterClass.

Simone Biles' net worth

Earning unbelievable amounts of money through her brand endorsement deals combined with her career earnings as a four-time Olympic gold medalist and 19-time World Champion, makes Biles the most financially successful gymnast in the world today.

Simone Biles of Team United States poses with the bronze medal during the Women's Balance Beam Final medal ceremony on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Her net worth is estimated to be around $16 million as of this year through data gathered from Celebritynetworth, Forbes, and various other sources on the internet.

