Simone Biles wins French publication's Champion of Champions award for 2023

Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast to ever grace the sport, has added another feather to her cap. The American has been awarded the L'Équipe Champion of Champions for her stellar performances in 2023.

The award is presented by the French daily sports newspaper L'Équipe annually. There are four trophies up for grabs - the best female and male international sports athletes, and the best female and male French sports athletes.

For Biles, this is her fourth time winning the award, having been bestowed with the honor previously in 2016, 2018, and 2019. The gymnast's 2023 has certainly been deserving of every recognition, given her incredible performances.

Returning to competitions after a nearly two-year long hiatus, Simone Biles stunned everyone on her comeback. She got the ball rolling with an appearance at the 2023 US Classics in August. There, she finished her campaign with 3 golds, one each in the all-around, floor, and balance-beam, and a singular bronze in the uneven bars.

Following this, Biles returned to the international stage at the 2023 Antwerp World Championships in September. The event saw her claim four golds and a silver, solidifying her position as the world's most decorated gymnast. While in Belgium, Simone also debuted her new vault, the Yurchenko Double Pike, and the move was subsequently named the Biles II.

For her L'Équipe Champion of Champions Award, Simone Biles beat out competition from the likes of American skier Mikaela Shiffrin and legendary swimmer Katie Ledecky, who finished second and third in the “World Champion of Champions rankings.

Simone Biles defends husband Jonathan Owens amidst controversy

Meanwhile, Simone Biles personal life has been the subject of scrutiny from internet fans, after some controversial statements her husband Jonathan Owens made. The couple were guest-starring on the popular sports show, "The Pivot" Podcast, when Owens seemed to imply that he was the catch in their relationship.

Owens also maintained that he didn't know who Biles was when they first met, a fact many fans have found hard to believe. Obsessing over the Green Bay Packers safety’s remarks, the internet was in uproar.

Many netizens took to X to bash Owens, with some going so far as to call him a “red flag.” After a couple of days of drama, it seemed like Simone Biles had had enough. The gymnast took to X to pen a simple statement saying, “Are y'all done yet,” coupled with a meme of a child scratching their head while looking confused.

Expand Tweet