"That's our girl" - Simone Biles lauds LSU gymnastics' Amari Drayton on her performance vs Ohio State University

Simone Biles praised Louisiana State University (LSU) freshman Amari Drayton following her performance at the annual Gym 101.

At the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Friday, January 5, the LSU Gymnasts made a strong impression ahead of the 2024 season by showcasing 50 routines. The showcase had a slightly tweaked format this year, with the team getting split into two groups and alternating between two events.

When Kiya Johnson, a fifth-year senior who missed most of the 2023 season with an Achilles tendon injury, felt her legs cramp up at the start of her beam routine, LSU coach Jay Clark switched to Drayton in the anchor spot as a last-minute replacement.

Drayton rose to the occasion in her first bars routine as a Tiger and scored an impressive 9.925. Following this, seven-time Olympic medalist Biles took to social media to praise the Texas native.

"That’s our girl, so proud of you amari," she said in a post on X (formerly Twitter)

Expand Tweet

“We got to see a freshman do something spectacular” - Jay Clark on Amari Drayton

Amari Drayton in action at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials.

Speaking after the event, LSU coach Jay Clark called Amari Drayton's performance spectacular and praised her for putting up a strong show despite being thrust into the spotlight at the last minute.

“We got to see a freshman do something spectacular. Amari came through for us. It was also a brand new vault she’d never done (scoring another 9.925) and she didn’t know she was going in until after beam and got a 9.925 (on floor),” he said. (via NOLA)

LSU senior Haleigh Bryant said that she was confident in Drayton's abilities and advised her to be herself when she was called to perform.

"I'm a proud mom. Get ready to watch more Amari Drayton," she said with a smile.

Speaking about her performance, Drayton stated that she was happy to have been given the chance to compete.

“It didn’t feel real. I was just really happy I got to compete out there,” she expressed.

The LSU gymnasts will next take part in the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad meet in West Valley City, Utah, alongside Oklahoma, Utah, and UCLA.