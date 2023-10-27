Sunisa Lee gives fans a glimpse of her training session

Olympic gold medalist and world champion Sunisa Lee is back on the grind after the US Classic that was held earlier this year. The competition, held in August, marked Lee's return to the elite circuit for the first time in over two years.

Sunisa Lee has had a challenging year, having been diagnosed with an incurable kidney disease that forced her to end her collegiate season earlier than planned.

Since her diagnosis, the 20-year-old has had to learn how to train alongside her illness, working out twice a day on Mondays and Wednesdays, and only once a day on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, according to the SELF magazine.

Now, Sunisa Lee is giving fans a look at her training in a playful snap that she shared on her Instagram story. In the picture, you can see the Olympic champion walking away from the uneven bars, looking slightly exasperated. She captioned the picture "today mood lol".

Sunisa Lee's training session via her Instagram story

Sunisa Lee's return to elite gymnastics

Sunisa Lee first rose to fame in 2021 after the Tokyo Olympics, becoming the first Asian-American woman to win a gold in the all-around competition. She also earned silver in the team events and a bronze in the uneven bars.

After the Olympics, Lee decided to take a step back from elite-level gymnastics and instead opted to compete in the NCAA with Auburn University.

During her time in the NCAA, Sunisa scored multiple perfect tens and won gold at the 2022 Fort Worth NCAA Championships in the balance beam event. In late 2022, Lee announced her comeback to elite gymnastics in 2023 with the intent of qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In August 2023, she competed at the 39th edition of the US Classics and finished with a silver medal in the balance beam event, despite struggling with her kidney disease for the past six months.

Detailing the importance of the silver, Sunisa wrote on her Instagram,

Feeling blessed & so so grateful. This comeback was so much more than my return to elite gymnastics. It was me proving to myself that I can overcome hard things, and to hopefully inspire others to never let life's setbacks stop you from going after your dreams. See y'all in San Jose.

While she was invited to the selection camp for the Artistic World Championship, Sunisa was forced to decline due to continuing troubles with her health.