Team USA medal winners at the 2023 Trampoline World Championships ft. Nicole Ahsinger and Sarah Cheyenne Webster 

The 37th edition of the Trampoline World Championships were held at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England, from November 9 to 12, 2023. Team USA emerged as the leaders in the medal tally, bagging 10 medals: four gold, three silver, and three bronze.

Great Britain finished second in the medal tally with 11 medals, including three gold, two silver, and six bronze medals. Britain was followed by the Chinese contingent, finishing third with a total of five medals, including two gold and three silver medals.

The American squad secured medals in multiple events, including synchro, double mini, tumbling, and all-around events. Five of the ten medals were secured in the women's category, with one coming in the mixed event.

The USA trampoline and tumbling squad clinched its first-ever gold medal in the team all-around event with a score of 29 points. They were level with Portugal but were awarded the gold due to a higher raw score, 315.340, than their opponents, 312.890. Great Britain had to settle for third place with 26 points.

Nicole Ahsinger and Sarah Webster secured a gold medal in the women's synchro event, leaving behind the Chinese and the British teams. Ruben Padilla secured a gold in the individual double mini event and was also a part of the men's winning double mini team.

Jessica Stevens secured a bronze medal in the women's trampoline event and became the first American woman to win a medal at the event since 1974.

List of USA medal winners at the 2023 Trampoline World Championships

Ruben Padilla of the USA celebrates on the podium after winning the gold medal in the DMT on day three of the 37th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships at Utilita Arena on November 11, 2023, in Birmingham, England

Gold medalists:

Team all-around: Nicole Ahsinger, Kaden Brown, Miah Bruns, Cody Gesuelli, Ruben Padilla, Shelby Nobuhara, Isaac Rowley, Aliaksei Shostak, Jessica Stevens, Cheyene Sarah Webster

Men’s double mini team: Ruben Padilla, Dylan Kline, Tomas Minc, Simon Smith

Women’s synchro: Nicole Ahsinger, Sarah Webster

Men's Double mini: Ruben Padilla

Silver medalists:

Men’s synchro: Ruben Padilla, Aliaksei Shostak

Men's Tumbling: Kaden Brown

Women's Double mini: Aliah Raga

Bronze medalists:

Women’s Tumbling team: Hope Bravo, Miah Bruns, Anastasia Katchalova, Tia Taylor

Women's Trampoline: Jessica Stevens

Women's Double mini: Gracie Harder

The competitions are yet to be concluded as the junior and senior trampoline and tumbling athletes will compete in Birmingham from November 16 to 19, 2023 at the 2023 World Age Group Competitions.