"That use to bug the sh**t out of me” - Simone Biles gives lessons on how she dealt with body shaming

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles recently revealed how she handles those who mock her height. The four-time Olympic gold medalist embraces everything about herself. Therefore, when asked about how she dealt with body shaming comments, she gave a befitting answer.

Legendary gymnast Simone Biles has a height of 4 ft 8 in (142 cm). Although the gymnast is supremely happy with how God has made her, she sometimes gets criticized for her height. But the 26-year-old never steps back from giving it back to them in the most confident way.

Simone Biles during her QnA session (Image via Instagram/Simone Biles)

Recently, when the gymnast conducted a QnA session in an Instagram story, one of her fans asked Biles for advice with the question,

“How do you handle the 'short' jokes? I’m 5ft so I get them all the time,” the fan wrote.

To this, the gymnast candidly provided a solution, writing her story,

“Just stare & look at them like they’re stupid. Make them feel awkward.”

She further said,

“Like I know I’m short….I’ve been in this body my entire life.”

The gymnast explained how she handled comments made about her height,

“They are super annoying as I get older but my thing is when a lot of people meet me I think they have word vomit & say the first thing that come to mind & it’s usually about my height. So I give them a pass hahaha.”

Lastly, Biles added that she did not allow people to treat her the way they want,

“I’m just happy they don’t use me as an 'arm rest' anymore. That use to bug the sh**t out of me.”

Simone Biles lied about her age in her childhood

Simone Biles testifies as Senate examines FBI's handling of Larry Nassar Investigation

In her biography, Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance, Simone Biles opened up about her struggles with her height. The gymnast revealed that she would lie about her age in her school,

“At the time, I was fourteen and small for my age. A four-feet-eight-inch ball of nonstop energy, I liked to say I was four feet nine just so I could feel taller.”

Although Biles was conscious of her height, she also recognized her strong biceps and muscled calves during her third grade. As a result, when children mocked her, she focused more on the fact that she was stronger than the boys in her class. Biles was happy that nobody would mess with her. Later on, she also began winning gymnastics championships, which made her more confident in herself.