"The fashionable way we used to ride to the gym" - Nadia Comaneci shares throw back photo of cycling with Teodora Ungureanu

Nadia Comaneci, who captured hearts and set a whole new level in gymnastics at the 1976 Olympics, is reminiscing her youth. Comaneci was the first-ever gymnast to score the perfect 10 at the Olympics.

Now in her early 60s, she showed glimpses of her life, present and past, through social media. Comaneci shared a throwback photo with her former teammate Teodora Ungureanu.

In the image, uploaded on Instagram, Comaneci is seen riding the bicycle, with Teodora, sitting behind her, smiling at the camera.

"The fashionable way we used to ride to training a FEW years back...with my teammate Teodora."

This post caught fans' attention, with some asking about whether Comaneci was in touch with her former teammate.

A follower asks Comaneci whether she is in touch with Teodora.

Another follower applauded Comaeci, 63, for inspiring girls around the world.

A follower thanks Comaneci for sharing the photo.

Comaneci and Teodora competed together in the 1976 Olympic games, where the former became the first gymnast to score a perfect 10 and the latter won a silver medal on bars and a bronze on the beam.

In the book "Nadia Comaneci and the Secret Police: A Cold War Escape", Romanian historian and writer Stejarel Olaru says Comaneci astonished the opposing teams.

"Nadia astonished not only the public, but also the opposing teams, who discovered a gymnast who, perfectly and unhesitatingly, could execute exercises of extreme difficulty." (Conversation)

Nadia Comaneci shares valuable tips with Romanian athletes

Sharing her message for the Romanian athletes preparing for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the five-time Olympic gold medalist emphasized that medals are won in the training room.

Nadia Comaneci encouraged Romanian athletes set for Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

In her message, she motivated and encouraged the athletes, urging them to prepare themselves mentally.

"Use your energy to cope with physical training and remember that medals are won in the training room. Prepare yourself mentally for the most important event in your career and have the courage and confidence that you will be able to succeed." (Special Olympics)

Comaneci highlighted that 47 years ago, the Romanian gymnastics team achieved the unattainable through determination, hard work, and passion.

She also applauded star gymnast Simone Biles of the US (via Olympics.com):

"Almost every half of a century somebody comes (and changes the sport). She's (Simone Biles) this generation's modern idol right now."

She pointed out:

"It's very unique in our sports to go away for two years and come back with almost the most difficulty that anybody can think about. I think when you talk about gymnastics right now, everybody talks about Simone and I think this is great for the sport." (Olympics.com)