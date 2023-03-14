"This was definitely a 10" - Here's how Simone Biles reacted to Jordan Chiles' second consecutive 9.975 for UCLA Gymnastics

Simone Biles has emerged as one of the most unbeatable gymnasts of the past decade. She went on to win gold medals at the Olympics as well as championships.

But everything has come to a halt since the Tokyo Olympics as Simone Biles decided to take a break from competitive gymnastics due to mental health issues.

Despite being on a break from competitive gymnastics, Simone seems to have been completely updated on the latest events and competitions in the sport of gymnastics.

The 2023 season for gymnastics has already begun. As the tournament concluded, the scoring system came under some criticism.

In a tweet posted by UCLA Gymnastics on March 12, 2023, a video of Jordan Chiles performing her routine was shared.

The following tweet was written along with the caption:

"Back-to-back 9.975s! @ChilesJordan is still on fire!"

Reacting to this tweet, GOAT gymnast Simone Biles tweeted:

"this was definitely a 10 but aight"

From Simone Biles' tweet, we can see that she truly believes that her friend and teammate Jordan Chiles deserved a perfect 10 for her routine.

So far, many of her followers have agreed with Simone because her tweet saying that Jordan deserved a perfect ten has garnered over 55K likes.

Followers and fans react to Simone Biles tweet about the score awarded to Jordan Chiles

Several Twitter users and followers of Simone Biles reacted to her tweet about the score awarded to Jordan Chiles.

Some of the reactions are attached below:

"The commentator straight up said, "what else could she have done?" Fortunately, she still got a career high in scoring today"

"They’re like "but she hesitated for a fraction of a second." .025 off! That was a perfect 10 if ever a perfect 10 existed."

"The landing was incredible, I've watched this like 6 times now in complete awe"

"100% agree"

"Oh course you would know GOAT, and I'm sure you recognize haters etc., because who else but a former Olympian could perform this amazing skill? The audience knows it, the team knows it, the coaches know it, and so do the judges"

"It was! Her floor routine also! She has been ROBBED all season!"

"agreed, there’s definitely some bent elbows on the table and some crossed feet in flight but this isn’t normally deducted in ncaa so i’m not sure why they took it here"

"Other gymnasts have been getting 10’s with little hops & leg separation yet this doesn’t get a 10… the inconsistency is insane"

Jordan Chiles of the UCLA Bruins competes on beam against the Arizona Wildcats at UCLA Pauley Pavilion on January 30, 2022

"I know only of gymnastics through film and bc my Dad was a gymnast but flawless technique and such a impressive landing. I do believe the deduction came from the bend in her arms as she vaulted though."

"That has "10" written all over it! She got cheated, pure and simple!"

"Your score is the one that really matters to her. I’m sure of it."

"If Simone Biles, the GOAT, says it's a 10, it's a 10"

"I can’t imagine what they could have deducted for."

"She’s been underscored all season. Jo is so damn good!"

Several Twitter users pondered over the question of what could have been the reason for the points being deducted for Jordan Chiles, while some of them mentioned that Jordan has been underscored all season.

A few more Twitter users said that being recognized by Simone Biles is a huge compliment for Jordan Chiles.

Poll : 0 votes