“To see a woman winning? People sometimes have a lot to say” - Olivia Dunne shares her best way to tackle public criticism

Gymnast and social media star Olivia Dunne has spoken her mind at the criticism she receives for her successful career. Ever since the gymnast began monetizing her talent on social media, she has often had netizens trolling her for her fashion choices. However, despite the negativity, Dunne follows a mindset that allows her to focus on her work.

Olivia ‘Livvy’ Dunne has amassed a large fan following of 15 million across her social media profiles. In 2020, she joined TikTok, posting gymnastics content, and later, videos of her daily life.

Eventually, she combined her sports and social media interests and became a sensation on the internet. Subsequently, Livvy also became a successful model as she began collaborating with several brands. Today, the Sports Illustrated model has a whopping net worth of $3.3 million.

Although she has achieved so much at a young age, Dunne is continuing to climb the success ladder. However, she often gets trolled for wrongly influencing the gymnastics culture through her social media presence.

Olivia Dunne sitting at a LSU v Auburn meet

Recently, when Dunne appeared in an interview with Elle, she expressed her thoughts on people pulling her down with their negative comments.

“To see a woman winning? People sometimes have a lot to say,” Olivia Dunne said.

She explained that probably people throw shade at her because she is a woman achieving success in her career. Olivia Dunne added that women are often discouraged from their endeavours and told that they will not succeed. However, the gymnast has a way for handling the negativity and gender discrimination.

“I don’t want to say ‘F you', but the best way to get that to stop is to keep being successful at what you’re doing, because your success and love for what you do will outshine any of that,” Dunne explained.

Olivia Dunne helps female athletes to elevate their careers

Olivia Dunne at a LSU v Auburn match

In Early July 2023, Olivia Dunne announced her new venture to help women gymnasts from Louisiana State University earn money from their gymnastics talent.

Therefore, the social media star introduced The Livvy Fund, a body that would fund and help female LSU gymnasts make the best of their careers. Besides this, it would also target establishing equal pay rights in the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) policy.

While talking about The Livvy Fund with SI.com, the gymnast explained that 66 percent of the funds raised in the NIL collectives go to male athletes. She wishes to change this practice for the better.

Furthermore, she expressed her vision with her new venture:

“It’s very important to help educate other student athletes here at LSU on how to be a savvy businesswoman and how to partner with brands."

The gymnast also urged many brands and her fans to contribute their bit to her fund.