University of Utah basketball players and gymnasts gifted luxury cars by non-profit Crimson Collective

The Utah Crimson Collective surprised Utah's men's and women's basketball teams and women's gymnastics team, with a gift under the new NIL deal declared by them.

These athletes now have the opportunity to lease one of the two luxury cars: a 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited Edition or a 2024 Ram 1500 Big Horn truck. The decision is part of the NIL policy that allows the student-athletes in the college to gain profit from their name, image, and likeliness. The NCAA constrained these rights previously, only to approve them in July 2021.

The Crimson Collective is a NIL collective, meaning a support network for college athletes where the donors pool in to support the athletes for their name, image, and likeliness. The officially recognized Utah's Collective will bear both the lease and the insurance costs of the vehicle for the athletes as long as they remain a part of the Utah athletics program.

This new deal is marked as one of the largest NIL deals in women's sports in the history of name, image, and likeness sponsorships. It was introduced following the lucrative deal that all 85 scholarship football players received earlier.

In October 2023, the Crimson Collective offered the football players a lease for Dodge Ram pickup trucks, which raised questions about Title IX, which forbids sex-based discrimination in any school or any other education program that receives funding from the federal government. The new NIL deal is one of the largest multiteam deals for women’s sports.

Crimson Collective offers a breakthrough deal to evolve women's sports

Expand Tweet

The new rewarding deal for the women's team came two months after the men's football team received trucks from the NIL partnership which raised questions among the Title IX lawmakers.

The athletes, who were asked to attend a meeting at the Arena Midday on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, were surprised by hidden trucks unveiled behind curtains, making it a memorable event.

Sharing her vision, Nicole Mouskondis, the board member of Crimson Collective stated:

“As a former University of Utah gymnast, it's incredibly meaningful for me to support our female student-athletes, as well as our talented young men."

Mouskondis added:

“When we began with the Crimson Collective, we envisioned an equitable platform that supports and connects all student-athletes, and particularly our women's teams. This initiative is not just about providing transportation; it's about showing all our student-athletes that their achievements and contributions to the community are equally celebrated, on and off the field.”