US Olympic Gymnastics Trials 2021 Results: Brody Malone seals Tokyo berth after a stunning performance in St. Loius

Brody Malone dominated the men’s gymnastics trials in St. Louis to join the US contingent headed for the Tokyo Olympics. Brody Malone, 20, scored 171.600 in the all-around to win the contest and get an automatic qualification. Yul Moldauer finished second, scoring 168.6.

Brody Malone had a stunning Saturday night as he executed across every apparatus. He had the best two-day score on the high bar at 29.250, the second-highest on rings and floor at 28.450 and 29.100 and the third-highest on parallel bars at 28.500. His lowest ranking was fifth, on the pommel horse.

Moldauer, on the other hand, made a brilliant comeback on the final day. After finishing day 1 ranked third, he stunned everyone with his performance on day 2. He opened the day with a floor routine, scoring 14.800. It was followed by a 14.550 on parallel bars. Moldauer finished first in a minimum of three apparatuses – pommel horse, floor, rings and paralle bars – to join Brody Malone with an automatic Tokyo berth.

It’s official!!! Meet the men representing the U.S. in Tokyo next month! 🙌 #RoadToTokyo



🇺🇸 Brody Malone

🇺🇸 Sam Mikulak

🇺🇸 Yul Moldauer

🇺🇸 Shane Wiskus



🇺🇸 Alec Yoder pic.twitter.com/5nr5ZrH80z — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) June 26, 2021

The decision on the final two members of the four-man team was made by a selection committee, 30 minutes after the end of the competition.

Who joined Brody Malone and Yul Moldauer in Team USA for Tokyo Olympics?

Shane Wiskus and Sam Mikulak were the final two picks for the US men’s gymnastics team for the Tokyo Olympics.

Wiskus finished third overall after finishing second on the first day. His best finish was second on parallel bars, where he scored a 14.500 and a 14.350.

2021 U.S. Olympic Trials - Gymnastics - Day 3

Mikulak, on the other hand, finished fourth. His performance on high bars, where he scored 14.750, earned him an Olympic spot. The 28-year-old will be the first American gymnast to compete at three Olympics since Blain Wilson in 2004.

US Olympic Gymnastics Trials 2021 Results:

Men's Final

All-Around

Brody Malone — 171.600

Yul Moldauer — 168.6

Shane Wiskus — 168.15

Sam Mikulak 166.75

Brandon Briones — 166.7

Akash Modi — 166.05

Allan Bower — 165.45

Paul Juda — 164.6

Floor Exercise

Sam Mikulak — 29.3

Brody Malone 29.1

Yul Moldauer — 20.05

High Bar

Brody Malone — 29.25

Sam Mikulak — 28.6

Shane Wiskus — 27.4

Parallel Bars

Yul Moldauer — 28.95

Shane Wiskus — 28.85

Brody Malone — 28.5

Pommel Horse

Alec Yoder — 29.6

Yul Moldauer — 28.35

Stephen Nedoroscik — 28.3

Still Rings

Alex Diab — 29.4

Brody Malone — 28.45

Yul Moldauer/Donnell Whittenburg — 28.2

Vault

Donnell Whittenburg — 29.45

Riley Loos — 29.35

Gage Dyer — 29.25

