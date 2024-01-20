Watch: Gabby Douglas impresses on bars and beam in latest training video

Gabby Douglas, 2012 Olympic all-around champion and one of the most prominent American gymnasts of the last decade, recently delighted fans when she shared a small part of her training routine on the bars and the beam.

Douglas, who was part of the Olympic gold-medal winning American team at both London and Rio, had been out of the spotlight since 2016. The 28-year only announced her comeback to gymnastics in July last year, leaving fans excited at the possibility of her competing in Paris.

Since making her return to the mat official, the American has been working hard, even making an appearance at a National Camp in November. She also sometimes shares updates of her training with fans, keeping them clued in on what she's doing at the moment.

Most recently, the official Instagram account of the Inside Gymnastics magazine posted a video of Gabby Douglas training on the uneven bars and the beam, leaving the internet ablaze.

Watch the video here:

Gabby Douglas on returning to the sport she loves

Gabby Douglas’ gymnastics career has been nothing short of extraordinary. In 2011, she was crowned world champion alongside the US team, before winning the all-around and team events at the London Olympics. She followed this up with another gold at the 2015 World Championships, alongside a silver in the all-around.

Next, Douglas gave an encore of her Olympic performance, helping America to a consecutive gold in Rio, alongside teammates Simone Biles, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian, and Aly Raisman.

However, in 2017, the gymnast came forward as one of the many victims of sexual abuse at the hands of US team doctor Larry Nassar, and subsequently took time away from the sport.

While Gabby Douglas never announced her retirement, she was absent from all competitions in the following years. In late 2022, over six years after her last competitive gymnastics outing, the American was spotted training at the WOGA. Six months later, she confirmed her return in a lengthy Instagram post.

A few months after making her comeback official, Douglas spoke on what it meant for her to return to the mat.

“I never wanted to have a hatred for the sport that I love. I didn’t want to end it that way. I never announced retirement, I always kept in the back of my mind, like: ‘We have to finish on a better note.’ My family were saying, too: ‘Even if starting out, you just get back in the gym and you love it again, I think that’s a step,” she told TIME.

While there is no official news on it, it is rumoured that fans can expect the gymnast to be back in competition in February 2024, at the Winter Cup.