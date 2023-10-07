Watch: Simone Biles’s breath-taking tumbling passes in slow motion at World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2023

Legendary gymnast Simone Biles recently stunned the world with her tumble passes at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. On Friday, the 26-year-old won the all-around event for the sixth time on the world stage, impressing her fans with her magnificent gymnastics routines. Among the four apparatus that she competed in, Biles’ floor routine was worth watching.

On October 7, Simone Biles proved her ‘greatest gymnast of all time’ status again. She won her country a gold medal by winning the all-around event with a total of 58.399 points. The gymnast scored 15.100 on the vault, 14.333 on the uneven bars, 14.433 on the beam, and 14.533 on her floor routine.

All-around event winners at Day Seven - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

The silver medalist Rebecca Andrade achieved 56.766 points, and bronze medalist Shilese Jones got 56.332 points.

Simone Biles’ tumbling pass in the floor exercise appeared to be nothing less than extraordinary. The official X (formerly Twitter) page of NBC Olympics & Paralympics shared a video of the gymnast’s routine in slow motion from Friday’s world championship.

In the video, Biles runs a certain distance and transitions into a cartwheel which changes into a somersault. Continuing her routine, she performs an unbelievable double somersault in the air. Take a look at the routine in slow motion:

Although Biles was fabulous while she was tumbling, she landed on the floor mat with a slight jerk. The gymnast stumbled for a fraction of a second but got herself together quickly to end the routine with grace.

Simone Biles appeared emotional when the USA’s national anthem was played

Biles at 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships - Day Seven

After Simone Biles concluded the all-around event, she was seen smiling and hugging her teammates. Later on, the gymnast was spotted getting emotional and wiping her eyes as the stadium played the American national anthem.

However, Biles clarified to CNN that the reason behind her wiping her eyes was not completely related to her historic win. She explained:

“I was emotional because it was my first worlds here 10 years ago and now my sixth one, so it is crazy, but I swear I do have something in my eye that’s been bothering me for like four hours and I cannot get it out,” Biles told reporters.

She further added:

“So while I was looking up there, it was like a combination of both.”

Biles will next compete in the vault and uneven bars finale on Saturday, October 7. Viewers can stream the world championship live on Peacock.