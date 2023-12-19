WATCH: Simone Biles shares glimpses of recent training session, performs full-twisting double Yurchenko & more

Simone Biles recently sent her fans into a frenzy with a sneak peek of her training on the floor, the bars, and the vault.

The 26-year-old American was out of action for two years after pulling out of the Tokyo Olympics mid-competition and has only returned to the mat this season. However, in just six months since her return, Biles has reminded everyone of how good she is.

She started her year with top-of-the-podium finishes at the 2023 US Classic in August, before going on to win four golds and a silver at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. This took her total of World Championships medals to 30, a feat no one else has achieved. Her outing in Antwerp saw her get a second vault named after her.

Now, in her off-season, Simone Biles is putting in the work for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The American shared eight videos of her training sessions with fans on her Instagram stories, leaving them impressed.

In the videos, Biles showed some stunning moves such as the laid-out double-double, triple-double (a.k.a Biles 2) on the floor, the Amanar, Yurchenko full-twisting double back, and Biles 1 on the vault. The gymnast also aced the inbar and Maloney to Shang on the bars.

She even posted a clip of her doing the Side Somi 1/ 2 as she tagged Pauline Schaefer (after whom the move is named), and wrote:

"I finally figured it out 😂. This one was so tricky for my brain to comprehend."

Watch the video of Simone Biles' moves below:

Moves that have been named after Simone Biles

A mark of a successful gymnast is their medal count, but Simone Biles has taken the game to another level. The 26-year-old has a total of five skills named after her.

On the floor, Biles and Biles II are named after the American star. The Biles consists of a double layout salto half out, and is rated a G, while the Biles II involves a triple-twisting double tucked salto (aka "triple-double"), and is rated a J.

Similarly, she also boasts of a Biles and Biles II on the vault. The former is a Yurchenko half-on-straight front salto double twist off, while the latter is a Biles II Yurchenko double pike. The Biles has a difficulty score of 6.0, while the Biles II has a score of 6.4.

Lastly, Simone Biles has a move named the Biles on the balance beam, which involves double-twisting double tucked salto dismount, and has been given the difficulty rating H.