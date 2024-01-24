Watch: Suni Lee practices eponymous skill in latest training video that could potentially be named after her

Suni Lee is always sure to give fans regular insights into her training sessions, and her latest video has left the internet ablaze. Debuting a new skill on the uneven bars, the American has delighted fans with the possibility of her getting an eponymous skill.

Lee has already scripted her name into history after she became the first Asian-American to win an all-around gold medal at the Olympics. However, the 20-year old is yet to have a skill named after her, a fact that might soon be changing.

The gymnast has already proven that she's one of the most dominant forces on the bars with her previous performances. Lee is one of the very few athletes to perform a Nabieva, an insanely difficult move where the gymnast swings around the bottom of the high bar, flies over the top and catches the same bar. All of this is done in a layout, with a straight body position and legs together.

Named after Russian Tatiana Nabieva, Suni Lee enhances the difficulty of the skill by connecting it to a Bhardwaj, a move consisting of a soaring flip with a full twist.

Now, the American has shared a video of her nailing the full-twisting Jaeger in the bar, further proving her prowess on the equipment.

The Jaeger involves a backward swing in reverse grip, with a front somersault in a layout position with an added full twist. The move isn't included in the FIG Code of Points as of now, meaning that Lee would get the skill named after her if she were to perform it at a major international competition like the World Championships or the Olympics.

Watch the video of Lee performing the Jaeger below:

Suni Lee on competing at the Paris Olympics

Suni Lee has her eyes set on the 2024 Olympics, but a while ago it looked like she wouldn't be able to make it to Paris. When she was diagnosed with a kidney disease in early 2023, the gymnast’s health deteriorated rapidly, and doctors weren't sure if she would be able to compete again.

However, against all odds, the American made a successful comeback in July, competing at the US Classics where she claimed a bronze. She subsequently missed the World Championships due to her health.

Now, Suni Lee has refocused on making it to her second Games, albeit with the targets lowered a bit.

“I am so excited, first of all, I love Paris, I mean the shopping is amazing, but I think it's so beautiful and I'm just excited to get back out there. Right now dealing with the kidney disease the goal is to just make it there,” she told Access Hollywood.