WATCH: Suni Lee shares glimpses of beam mount sequence

Suni Lee, Olympic all-around and World Champion, regularly gives her fans insights into her training sessions to let them know how she's doing. Most recently, she shared a clip in which she can be seen mounting the balance beam, leaving fans excited for the gymnast's upcoming year.

Lee, who is the 10th most decorated American female gymnast of all time, has been out of action since August of 2023 when she competed in the US National Championships and finished with a bronze on the balance beam.

While she was invited to the team selection camp for the World Championships and Pan American Games after her outing at the National Championships, Suni Lee was forced to forgo the opportunity due to her kidney-related health issues.

Now, the gymnast seems to be back in action. In the fourth slide on her latest Instagram post, Lee sneaked in a video of her mounting the balance beam in an elegant and controlled manner. The video left fans stunned and wanting more.

In the post, which the American had captioned “life lately,” she also shared pictures of herself at an NBA game and spending time with friends.

Suni Lee's gymnastics journey

Suni Lee began her gymnastics journey at the age of seven and was quickly hailed as a child prodigy. After multiple impressive performances at the junior level, she made her senior-elite debut at the City of Jesolo Trophy in 2019, where she won gold in the all-around.

Later that year, Lee finished on the podium in the uneven bars at the National Championships. She also claimed silver in the all-around and bronze in the floor. 2019 was also the year that Suni Lee won gold, silver, and bronze at the Stuttgart World Championships.

2020 saw the gymnast take a break from competition due to the pandemic and injuries, but her comeback in 2021 was one for the books. She gave strong performances on the national level upon returning to the mat, before cementing her name in history when she won gold in the individual all-around at the Olympics. Lee also won a bronze and a silver in Tokyo.

Post the Olympics, the 20-year-old took a step back from elite-level gymnastics to compete at the collegiate level for the Auburn Tigers team. She delivered multiple perfect 10 routines and won an individual gold and silver at the 2022 NCAA Championships.