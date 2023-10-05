WATCH: Team USA takes pride in the American national anthem after the Silone Biles-led women's team breaks Gymnastics World Championships record

The United States of America (USA) women, led by Simone Biles, won a record seventh consecutive team title at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, on Wednesday, October 4.

The event did not start as expected for the Americans as Joscelyn Roberson picked up an injury in the warmups and was carried off the podium before the first rotation. Leanne Wong, who planned to compete only on the balance beam, substituted for Roberson on the vault and floor and delivered in style.

Remarkably, despite competing with only four gymnasts instead of five, Team USA still managed to finish over two points (2.199 points) ahead of Brazil, who won the silver medal - the first world team medal for the South American nation. France claimed the bronze, their first team medal since 1950, to complete the podium.

Team USA standing on top of the podium for the American national anthem

“It’s crazy, we still pulled it out” - Simone Biles on Team USA winning 7th consecutive team title at Gymnastics World Championships

Simone Biles at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

Team USA's success at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, meant Simone Biles picked up her 26th world medal. Intriguingly, the event this year is being held in the same venue and city where Biles made her international debut and won her first world title a decade ago at the age of 16.

After clinching the gold medal, Biles expressed pride in how Team USA managed to reign supreme despite not being at their best.

“It wasn’t Team USA’s best day. It’s crazy, we still pulled it out. So I’m really, really proud of the team,” Biles said (via AP).

“We had some mistakes here and there, but just keep going, keep relying on our training. But I think this team that we have brought this year has the most great courage and fight. ... We had so many emotions going throughout the day,” she added.

Biles now has 33 major championship medals (26 world championship medals and seven Olympic medals), one more than what the legendary Larisa Latynina achieved. This makes the American arguably the most decorated female gymnast in the history of the sport.

The 26-year-old expressed pride at being able to keep going despite her advancing years and stated that every medal meant something different to her.

“Each and every time you are crowned world champion, it feels a little bit different. I’m still surprised that I’m still going, I’m 26, I’m a little bit older. It’s different, but it’s exciting,” she said.