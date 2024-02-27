WATCH: Young kids react to Nadia Comaneci's iconic Perfect 10 from 1976 Olympics

Nadia Comaneci achieved the 'Perfect 10' at the age of 14 on the uneven bars at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games. The Romanian gymnast became the first woman to score the perfect 10 in an Olympic gymnastics event, and that too at the age of 14.

Comaneci had initially thought it was a mistake. She told Bustle that her teammates said it was probably a 10, but she didn't really think about it. Comaneci said:

"The music started and I had to rush off and go to the balance beam for the next routine."

Olympics and figymnastics recently shared a kids reaction video to the legendary gymnast's Perfect 10 on Instagram. It highlighted the kids' opinions about Comaneci's feat.

Watch the video here:

A girl expressed delight with Comaneci's Perfect 10, saying:

"That was awesome."

One boy, watching the video, said:

"She did do a good job but she kind of messed up a little part."

Another child said:

"It looked easy but I don't think it was. It probably took her a lot of time to practice in order to do all those tricks."

With the Perfect 10, Comaneci came to be called the 'Goddess from Montreal'.

When Nadia Comaneci described Simone Biles as the modern idol

Comaneci applauded Simone Biles in 2016 as an amazing Olympic champion. She had told USA TODAY Sports that she is a big fan of the young gymnast.

Nadia Comaneci thinks Simone Biles is the best tumbler.

The legendary gymnast said:

"However, only time will tell if she will become the greatest of all time."

Comaneci commended the American gymnast, saying:

"With how much ease she does the vault and the floor, and the difficulty she does there, it's almost equal with what the guys are doing right now."

In October 2023, she described Biles as this generation's modern idol. She told Olympics.com that everybody talks about Simone. Nadia Comaneci, 62, said:

"I say that almost every half of a century somebody comes and changes the sport. She's (Simone Biles) this generation's modern idol right now."

She added:

"It's very unique in our sport to go away for two years and come back with almost the most difficulty that anybody can think about. I think when you talk about gymnastics right now, everybody talks about Simone."