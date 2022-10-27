What caused Simone Biles' twisties during Olympics?

Simone Biles revealed that she will always 'cherish' her experience at the Olympics despite being derailed in the competition during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

She withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics citing her inability to concentrate on the game. The world watched from home when the 25-time world champion decided to pull out of the all-around finals, which she had not lost since 2013. Biles was suffering from a psychological condition known as 'twisties' in popular parlance.

In gymnastics, twisties mentally block the person from differentiating space and dimensions when they are in the air. It sometimes becomes difficult for players to land on the ground. In the worst-case scenario, they do extra twists or flips.

In Simone Biles' case, she was pretty confident while attending the Tokyo Olympics and had also attended therapy classes before landing in Japan. However, soon after, she started experiencing anxiety and depression.

The 2020 Olympics was crucial for the players because of the unfamiliar experience of the global pandemic.

She tried to concentrate on the game, nagging at the feeling that things would get sorted soon. But despite engaging in motivational talks and undergoing therapies, she could not restore her confidence, leading to getting more nervous before the start of the game.

As a result, she fumbled during the qualifying events. Two days later, Biles announced her withdrawal from the game.

Simone Biles is focusing on her health

Michael Phelps praised her for valuing her health over her career. Furthermore, IOC President Thomas Bach commended Biles, saying she exemplified the "Olympic spirit at its best."

Biles, however, is not the only famous athlete who prioritizes her health over her career. Even Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka made the unexpected choice of taking a short sabbatical from her playing career to focus on her health.

Osaka pulled her name from the French Open and Wimbledon earlier that year after struggling to concentrate on the game. Simone mentioned in one of her interviews that Naomi inspired her to make a critical decision.

Today, Simone Biles is still seeking therapy to help her regain her confidence and heal from the depressing psychological wounds. Biles stated that it was not something that could not be fixed in a few months.

She acknowledged that she would work on her progress. Even though her decision to leave the game was heartbreaking, sports enthusiasts supported her. The celebrated gymnast made the right choice and inspired others to take health seriously.

Twisties take time to resolve. Sometimes a person gets normal in a couple of days, while for others, it takes weeks or even years.

Biles is more focused on her health now and loves to hang out with her friends. She enjoys drinking and exploring the world while being away from the arena.

The Olympic champion is quite active on social media, where she frequently updates her followers on her life. Fans are waiting for her to return. However, it will take her some time. Hopefully, we will see her in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

