Gabrielle Douglas is an American artistic gymnast who has won three gold medals at the Olympics, and a plethora of other major victories.

Douglas made her international debut at the US Classic in Houston, Texas, in 2008, where she finished in 10th place in the all-around rankings. Her first medal finish came at the 2010 U.S. Junior National Championships, where she won the silver medal on the balance beam. She also finished fourth in the all-around and on the vault and was tied for eighth on floor exercise.

In 2011, she was part of the US team that won the gold medal at the City of Jesolo Trophy in Italy. At the World Championships that year, she was part of the American team that won the gold medal.

At the 2012 Olympics in London, she and her teammates (Jordyn Wieber, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, and Kyla Ross) won the team event gold medal. Later, she clinched the gold medal in the individual all-around event, becoming the first African-American woman as well as the first woman of color of any nationality, to triumph in the event.

This also made Douglas the first American gymnast to win both the team and individual all-around gold medals at the same Olympics.

She won another Olympic team gold in Rio de Janeiro four years later. In the World Championships, she added another gold medal in 2015 (team event) and a silver medal in 2015 (all-around).

What happened to Gabby Douglas?

Gabrielle Douglas poses with her gold medal at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Gabby Douglas stopped training in 2016. Though she never announced her retirement, she did not take part in the US Olympic team trials for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Since then, there have been no reports of her training. Instead, she dabbled in reality TV and became a motivational speaker, among other things.

Douglas will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Chellsie Memmel, who came out of a nine-year retirement and competed at nationals as a 32-year-old. She, however, did not make the Olympic trials.

If Douglas manages to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics, she will become the oldest American female Olympic gymnast since 1952.

Gabby Douglas announces comeback bid

Gabby Douglas attends The ESPYS in Los Angeles, California. [File photo]

Gabby Douglas took to social media earlier this year to announce her comeback. In a post on Instagram, she shared photos and a video of her performing on a balance beam and uneven bars and said:

“I wanted to find the joy again for the sport that i absolutely love doing. I know i have a huge task ahead of me and i am beyond grateful and excited to get back out on the floor and even more grateful for all of your support and love. it truly means so much. there’s so much to be said but for now….let’s do this #2024.”

However, a timeline for Douglas' comeback hasn't been announced yet.