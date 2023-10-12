Mary Lou Retton is a former American gymnast and gold medalist at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. Retton's gold medal at the 1984 Olympics is noteworthy as it made her the first American Olympic all-around champion.

Along with a gold in the Olympics, the 4-feet 9-inches and 94 pounds Retton clinched two silver medals in the women's team and vault and two bronze medals in the uneven bars and floor exercise.

After the Olympics, Retton was received by the 40th President of the United States, Ronald Reagan, along with other athletes at a breakfast ceremony held for U.S. Olympic athletes in Los Angeles. She has been a vocal supporter of Reagan.

Retton appeared in a variety of television advertisements supporting Reagan and his administration. She even appeared at a rally for his reelection campaign after the Olympics in her home state of West Virginia. She served as a member of the President's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports.

Retton, along with fellow former gymnast and 1996 Olympic gold medalist Kerri Strug delivered the Pledge of Allegiance at the 2004 Republican National Convention.

According to her daughter, McKenna Lane Kelly, Mary Lou Retton is fighting for her life in the ICU at a hospital in Texas. Retton, now 55-year-old, is suffering from a rare form of pneumonia.

The former gymnast is reportedly unable to breathe on her own and has been receiving treatment in the ICU for over a week. The gymnast, who once accumulated a hefty fortune from her achievements in gymnastics, commercial endorsements, and her motivational speaking engagements, seemingly does not have health insurance, leaving her family under financial burden.

On Tuesday, Kelley, one of the four daughters to the gymnast, went on social media urging people to donate on the fundraiser site, Spotfund, after the family was not able to pay Retton's medical bills. She wrote:

"My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life. She is not able to breathe on her own. She’s been in the ICU for over a week now."

She added:

"We ask that if you could help in any way. Pray and if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill."