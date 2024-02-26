What is Nadia Comaneci doing now? Everything on the gymnastics icon's life post-retirement

Nadia Comaneci is still deeply connected to the world of gymnastics even after her retirement, channeling her passion for the sport through various endeavors.

Comaneci, the Romanian gymnast who enthralled the world with her unparalleled gymnastics grace and prowess, rose to fame during the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, Canada.

Comaneci secured five medals at the 1976 Games, including three gold medals in the all-around, uneven bars, and balance beam events. She won a silver medal with the team in the all-around and a bronze medal in the floor exercise.

After devoting a substantial portion of her life as a gymnast, Comaneci took her final bow from the gymnastics arena in 1984. The retired gymnast now serves as the honorary president of the Romanian Gymnastics Federation and the Romanian Olympic Committee.

The gymnast, along with her husband, Bart Conner, a retired Olympian gymnast, co-founded the Bart Conner Gymnastics Academy, the Perfect 10 Production company and multiple sports equipment outlets. The couple holds editorial positions at the International Gymnastics Magazine.

Comaneci is actively engaged in raising funds for numerous philanthropic causes. She initiated and funded the Nadia Comaneci Children's Clinic in Bucharest. The clinic offers low-cost and free medical support to Romanian children.

The retired Olympian was also seen commentating for the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China along with her husband.

A look at Nadia Comaneci's perfect 10s

Apart from the five medals at the 1976 Olympics, Nadia Comaneci’s defining moment came because of her perfect 10 at the same Olympics.

The Romanian gymnast’s first perfect ten came on July 18 in Canada on the uneven bars in the team event of the competition.

When Comaneci earned her perfect ten, the Olympic scoreboard wasn't prepared for the possibility and instead ended up showing a score of 1.00, confirming her as the first gymnast to have achieved the historic feat.

She went on to score six more 10s at the same Olympics, including three on uneven bars and the rest in the balance beam event. Three summers later, Comaneci returned to the grand stage at the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow, Russia, where she bagged four medals.

Comaneci collected two gold medals in the floor exercise and the balance beam events and two silver medals in the team and individual all-around events. She repeated her feat of scoring a perfect ten twice in the Russian capital.

As of the 2020 Olympics held in Tokyo, Japan, Comaneci still holds the remarkable feat of being the only gymnast to defend her Olympic gold medal in the balance beam event.