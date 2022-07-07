What is Presidential Medal of Freedom 2022? All about legendary Gymnast Simone Biles' nomination for the award

US gymnast Simone Biles, a four-time gymnastics Olympic gold medallist and one of the best gymnasts in the world, will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest United States civilian honor.

The accolade is awarded to those who have made 'exemplary contributions' to the United States, global peace or other endeavors. US President Joe Biden will present the award to Biles, along with 16 other recipients.

Simone Biles is recognized for her achievements in gymnastics and also as a prominent advocate for athletes’ mental health and safety, children in foster care system and victims of sexual assault.

Also Read: Legendary Japanese gymnast Kohei Uchimura retires at 33

The gymnast has 32 international medals to her name, making her one of the most decorated gymnasts of all time. Biles also testified against the FBI and US Olympic officials over a case of sexual abuse by former doctor Larry Nassar.

She made headlines last year, as withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics citing mental health issues.

What is the Presidential Medal of Freedom 2022?

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the United States of America's highest civilian honor. It's presented to individuals who have made contributions to the prosperity, values or security of the United States of America, world peace or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.

Simone Biles - The greatest gymnast?

The 25-year-old has won 15 individual gold medals spread across four World Championships (2013 to 2019). Russia's Svetlena Khorkina, who has six medals of the same hue in individual events, participated in nine World Championships.

Biles remains one of only ten female gymnasts and the most recent one to have won a medal in all the events at the World Championships. Despite a lot of specialists stepping up, the American has shown that she's a true all-rounder.

Simone Biles shot to fame again when she effortlessly performed the Yurchenko double pike at the Tokyo Olympics podium training. The Yurchenko Double Pike has the highest difficulty in the vault, as per the Code of Points.

It's assigned a 6.6 D-score, with Produnova - nicknamed the Vault of Death - coming second at 6.4.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far