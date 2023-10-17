What is the Simone Biles- Wall Street Journal controversy all about? Everything you need to know about the gymnast calling out the newspaper

Wall Street Journal sparked controversy involving gymnast Simone Biles after the conclusion of the World Artistic Gymnastic Championships 2023. On October 8, the news publication released an article on Biles’s achievements. However, it put gymnast Shilese Jones’s picture in it instead of the 26-year-old.

Just like Biles, Shilese Jones is also a black gymnast who is emerging as one of the finest in the sport. She earned the bronze medal in the all-around, while Biles achieved gold. Jones also bagged a gold medal in the team event and another bronze medal in the uneven bars.

When Simone Biles came across the WSJ article, she immediately pointed out the mistake and criticized WSJ. On October 9, Simone Biles reposted the news article on her X account. She wrote:

“this picture isn’t even me…….. try again.”

Moreover, as soon as fans noticed the event, they too corrected the publication for its blunder.

Wall Street Journal acknowledged its mistake and immediately took down Jones’s picture and replied to Biles’s status by sharing the update through its official X page. They wrote:

“We have corrected the photo in the story and on social media.”

What did the Wall Street Journal report about Simone Biles?

Biles at Day Seven - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

On the concluding night of the world championships, Simone Biles made history by winning two back-to-back gold medals in the floor exercise and balance beam event. Previously, she also won gold medals in the all-around and team events and a silver medal in vault.

The WSJ celebrated Simone Biles achieving a total of 37 medals in her Olympic and world championship career and declared her as “Officially the Most Decorated Gymnast in History.”

Indeed, Biles’s achievement on the world stage this year is worth celebrating for several reasons. After taking a mental health break for the past two years at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, this was her first major international event and she nailed it completely.

Moreover, by competing in Antwerp, Belgium, she completed a full 10-year circle of her world championship career. In 2013, she competed on the world stage for the first time, displaying a glimpse of her talent by achieving two gold medals in the all-around and floor exercise, a silver medal in the vault, and a bronze medal in the balance beam.

At the 2023 World Championship, Biles became the first gymnast ever to represent the US six times.