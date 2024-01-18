When do LSU Gymnastics play next? Everything to know about the Tigers' forthcoming opponent as they look to maintain winning run

The LSU Gymnastics will face the University of Kentucky on Friday, January 19.

The LSU Gymnastics will lock horns with Kentucky's gymnastics squad at the Maravich Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The action will be streamed live on SEC Network at 8:00 pm CT.

The Tigers have had a good run so far in the 2024 season, securing three victories out of the four faceoffs. They defeated the Ohio State Women's gymnastics team at Maravich Center by a narrow margin of 196.975 - 96.775 points on January 5. The LSU Gymnastics displayed an exceptional performance in the presence of 12, 023 spectators.

On January 13, the LSU Tigers were back on the stage at the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad Meet in West Valley City, Utah. The squad went up against UCLA, Utah, and Oklahoma, registering two straight victories.

The Tigers finished second at the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad Meet after defeating the No. 12 UCLA and No. 2 Utah, after scoring 197.150 points. UCLA and Utah scored 197.100 and 196.975 points, respectively. The Oklahoma topped the Tigers, scoring a total of 197.900 points.

Louisiana State University Tigers will face a busy schedule ahead with the following face-offs to unfold.

Friday: January 26, 2024 against Missouri

Friday: February 2, 2024 against Arkansas

Friday: February 9, 2024 against Georgia

Friday: February 16, 2024 against Auburn

Friday: February 23, 2024 against Florida

Friday: March 1, 2024 against Alabama

Friday: March 8, 2024 against Podium Challenge

Friday: March 15, 2024 against North Carolina

The Tigers will also compete at the SEC Championships in March 2024 and at the NCAA Regionals and NCAA Championships the following month.

Konnor McClain of LSU Gymnastics was named SEC Specialist of the Week

The LSU Gymnastics freshman Konnor McClain was named SEC Specialist of the Week on Tuesday, January 16.

McClain displayed a remarkable performance by achieving a new career milestone after scoring a perfect 10 in the uneven bars event. She achieved this feat in only her second collegiate routine of the event. The Las Vegas native earned the first event title of her career at the meet.

The 18-year-old is currently ranked within the top 20 bar performers in the nation. McClain's incredible performance contributed to the Tigers' score of 49.650 points in the last rotation, making it the program's highest-recorded bars score.