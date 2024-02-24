When is U.S. Gymnastics Olympic trials? All about the tournament where the likes of Simone Biles and Suni Lee will compete for their place in Paris

The USA Gymnastics Olympic Trials 2024 is scheduled to be held from June 27 to June 30 at the Target Center arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Considered the most significant event of the Olympic year, the USA Olympic Team Trials 2024 will choose the representatives who will represent the nation at the Paris Olympics 2024. The artistic gymnastics in Paris 2024 are slated from July 27 to August 5.

A total of five athletes in both men’s and women’s categories will make it to the USA’s team for Paris Olympics 2024. The highest-scoring athlete in the all-around at the team trials will directly secure a place in the five-member Olympic team.

Meanwhile, the remaining four gymnasts will be selected by the Athlete Selection Committee based on their performance at the end of the USA Olympic Team Trials 2024.

Additionally, the committee may select up to two traveling and two more non-traveling replacement athletes.

Who will be eligible to compete at the USA Gymnastics Olympic Trials 2024?

The top two senior athletes in the all-around event at the USA Olympic Team Trials 2024, from June 22 to June 26, will earn automatic qualification for the USA Gymnastics Olympic Trials 2024.

Besides these gymnasts, a minimum of 10 additional athletes will be invited by the selection committee to compete at the USA Olympic Team Trials 2024, provided that the athletes have submitted their petitions.

However, the athletes can only be eligible to participate in the trials under the following conditions:

1) They have been a member of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Olympic team or World Championships team in 2022 or 2023 or participated in a national team-assigned international event during the 2023-24 competitive year.

2) They have competed in at least two apparatus in one of the following tournaments, including the American Classic, the U.S. Classic, and the U.S. Gymnastics Championships 2024.

Female gymnasts to watch out for at the USA Olympic Team Trials 2024

Gabby Douglas is preparing to make a comeback to the USA Olympics squad for Paris 2024 (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

A star-studded line-up, particularly in the women’s event, including the likes of Simone Biles, Suni Lee, and Gabby Douglas, who won the all-around golds in Rio, Tokyo, and London Olympics are all set to compete at the USA Olympic Team Trials 2024.

Meanwhile, other top athletes like Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Shilese Jones, Skye Blakely, Kayla DiCello, Trinity Thomas, Joscelyn Roberson, Konnor McClain, Kaliya Lincoln, and Zoe Miller will be vying for a spot in the five-member contingent for Paris 2024.