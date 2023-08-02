Sunisa Lee and Simone Biles will be making their returns to the 39th edition of the U.S. Gymnastics Classic competition. The two American athletes will be making a comeback to the competition after taking a break from gymnastics to focus on their physical and mental health.

The 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Classic competition is set to be held from August 4-6, 2023. The venue for the event will be Now Arena in Hoffman Estate in Illinois.

The two sessions of the Women's Competition will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023. The first session of the women's competition will be held from 1-3 PM ET. This women's session will be broadcasted live on CNBC and will be streamed live on Peacock TV.

Session 2 of the Senior Women's competition, will be held on August 5, 2023, from 7-9 PM ET. Session two will feature all Team USA Olympic and World Championship medalists.

All the competitions will also stream live on USA Gymnastics Youtube channel. FlipNow.TV will broadcast HOPES Championship. CNBC and Peacock TV will broadcast Core Hydration Classic Senior Women session one and session two

Schedule for the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Classic Competition

August 4, 2023 - Hopes Championship

August 4, 2023 - Junior Women's Gymnastics

August 5, 2023 - Senior Women's Gymnastics (Session 1)

August 5, 2023 - Senior Women's Gymnastics(Session2)

August 6, 2023 - Men's Gymnastics (Session 1)

August 6, 2023 - Men's Gymnastics (Session 2)

Sunisa Lee and Simone Biles set to make their return to elite gymnastics at 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Classic competition

Simone Biles warming up on the beam prior to the 2021 GK U.S. Gymnastics Classic competition at Indiana Convention Centre in Indianapolis, Indiana

Sunisa Lee recently announced that she would be stepping away from gymnastics given her health issues. The 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist had undergone a medical issue involving her kidney.

The member of the Auburn Tigers Women's Gymnastics team had to end her college gymnastics career early. Undeterred by her medical issues and after her recovery, Lee would be now seen competing in the U.S. Gymnastics Classic competition.

Another star gymnast from the USA, Simone Biles, would also be making her comeback in the same competition. Biles had stepped down from gymnastics during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 26-year-old had withdrawn from the final all-around competition at Tokyo Olympic Games to prioritize her mental health. Biles last competed in 2021 at the Tokyo Olympics.