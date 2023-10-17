Where does Mary Lou Retton live? Everything you need to know about what the American has been up to in recent years

Mary Lou Retton currently lives in Houston and is undergoing her treatment in one of the hospitals in the city. She was born and brought up in Fairmont, West Virginia.

Mary Lou Retton's father Ronnie ran a coal-industry transportation equipment business. The American gymnast studied at the Fairmont Senior High School, in Fairmont, West Virginia. However, she didn't complete her graduation.

Retton competed at the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 1984 during her second year of high school. She became very popular in the United States after the 1984 Summer Olympics, having won five medals at the mega event.

Her gold medal at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics ensured she got her name in the books. She became the first female American gymnast to win a gold medal at the all-around competition.

Retton secured one silver medal each in the women's team all-round event and the women's vault event. The 4-foot 9-inch tall player also won a couple of bronze medals at the Games. One bronze medal in the women's uneven bars competition and the other in the women's floor exercise competition.

What is the latest update on Mary Lou Retton's health?

The 55-year-old has been battling a rare form of pneumonia and has been admitted to one of the hospitals in Houston. She was in the ICU over the last few days and needed the help of crowdfunding to cover her medical expenses as the former athlete was not insured.

However, the latest development on her health states that she has started responding to medical treatments. Additionally, her breathing has also improved over the last few days, allowing her to be less dependent on machines.

Her daughter McKenna Kelly has been constantly providing updates on her mother's health through Instagram. She was happy to share her mom's progress and improvement in health conditions.

The 26-year-old did not forget to thank Mary Lou Retton's well-wishers for their prayers and love they have been showering on the retired American gymnast.

