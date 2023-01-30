Why did Ellie Downie quit sport at 23? Real reason explored

Ellie Downie is a British artistic gymnast who has made her name at the European Championships in the last few years. Recently, Downie revealed that she is retiring from the sport to focus on something more important: her mental health.

The 23-year-old recently revealed in an Instagram post that she is retiring from gymnastics immediately to focus on her 'mental health and happiness'. The caption read:

"With a heavy heart and an array of emotions, today is the day I announce my retirement from gymnastics! To say it’s been a difficult decision is a massive understatement, but after a really tough last few years, I’ve made the decision to prioritize my mental health and happiness."

"Gymnastics has been my life for as long as I can remember and I’m proud of everything I was fortunate enough to achieve in the sport. Competing and winning medals for Great Britain has meant everything and more to me and I’ll miss it enormously."

The news came as a shock to everyone except Downie herself. The 23-year-old was one of the only English gymnasts to speak about how gymnasts were mistreated within the sport. Speaking to ITV about this, she said that she felt a lack of support after speaking out:

"Yeah, it's sad that it's kind of come to this. I didn't think it really would. But ultimately, they were having such an impact on my mental health. I knew I just needed to be happy and find my happiness again. And then they were taking that away from me."

Downie vs UK Gymnastics

In 2020, Downie and her sister spoke about how they had experienced physical and mental abuse within UK Gymnastics, which led to a review of the sport. This, unfortunately, came with a downside:

"The repercussions were quite obvious. Even though people told me they didn't have a problem with it, actions speak louder than words. And the actions I received, weren't good."

Elissa Downie competes in the Women's Uneven Bar Qualification at the 2018 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Downie then talked about how she often felt sidelined after revealing the ongoings within the sport in the UK:

"It was almost being ignored and kind of just making it clear that they didn't want me on a team."

The former European champion said that she wants people to be able to speak out, but the current situation and climate are not favorable towards athletes that do so.

"Of all the stuff that had come out two years prior, we would have thought we'd be in a better place ... Ultimately, we are not really, because people are still scared to speak and say their opinion."

Simone Biles and Elissa Downie pose for a photo following Women's Vault Final at 49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in 2019

After the British Gymnastics team's successful run at the World Championships, an email emerged from the women's team's head coach, who seemingly took a shot at Ellie. It read:

"I have always believed success is the best revenge for all the knocks, setbacks, disappointments, the attacks on professional and personal integrity, the naysayers and nonbelievers. The one simple fact remains we overcame it all."

Tracy Whittaker Smith, the performance director, replied to this by saying:

"This is not the language we would like anyone to be using. Following a serious review into past practice within gymnastics, which resulted in serious cases of abuse, I must make it clear that we will forever be grateful to those who came forward to share their experiences."

After fighting a long battle, Ellie has now parted ways with the sport to focus on her mental health and happiness, leaving behind an organization where she felt mistreated.

Poll : 0 votes