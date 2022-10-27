Why Simone Biles will miss the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships Liverpool 2022

Simone Biles is one of the greatest athletes of all time. She has dominated the gymnastics floor since starting her career in 2011. However, the American gymnast will be missing from the podium this time.

After withdrawing from her game at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, fans are having doubts about her return to the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics. But before that, the World Artistic Gymnastics Championship 2022 is around the corner for the qualifying round. Unfortunately, she will not be participating in that either.

The 25-time world champion has been blessed with the most decorated career. Her skill and determination helped her in claiming seven medals at the Olympics, including four gold, one silver, and two bronze. Besides this, she also holds the record for the highest number of world gold medals. Simone won 19 gold medals in her career.

Everyone around the globe is waiting for her return, which now seems to be a dream. Most recently, Simone sat down to inform her admirers that she has been focused on her mental health, so she will be out of the game for a while.

At the 2020 Olympics, Simone Biles struggled to concentrate on her game, which staggered her performance during the qualification. Yet, she qualified for all the rounds and participated in the team finals. But she soon withdrew from all the individual events, citing mental issues.

Simone Biles was inspired by Naomi Osaka

Simone Biles embodies the skills and talent developed through a combination of devotion and hard work. However, sometimes mental health and peace are more important than anything else. For sports fans, Biles' surprise departure from the Olympics seemed unfathomable. But looking into the seriousness of the matter, everyone supported her in a life-changing decision.

Biles, who withdrew from the game after struggling with 'the twisties', revealed that Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka inspired her to take mental health seriously. That year, Naomi withdrew from the Wimbledon Championship and French Open because of her mental health.

Simone's decision to step back was justifiable, and luckily she has received support from sports enthusiasts and people from other fields. Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky both praised her decision to put her mental health ahead of her career. People will undoubtedly miss her at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championship, which begins on October 29 as the championship is crucial in the selection of players for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Simone is more concerned about her health now that she is out of the arena. In her 2021 interview, Biles revealed that she enjoyed spending time with her beautiful friends and drinking a margarita. She loves the drink and mentioned that in her Instagram bio as well. Moreover, she is active on social media and has garnered 6.7 million followers on IG alone.

Simone also posted romantic snaps with her fiance Jonathon Owens. In February, Owens went down on his knees to propose to his girlfriend. They are happily engaged now. Her health is also better. Hopefully, we will see her again in the gymnastics arena.

