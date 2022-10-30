Why is Sunisa Lee not competing at the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships?

Gymnast Sunisa Lee created a wave of headlines after she returned home with a gold medal when her country needed it the most. The American athlete won a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when America's legendary player Simone Biles withdrew from the games, citing mental health issues.

However, the 19-year-old gymnast is taking baby steps in her career after huge success at the beginning of her professional journey.

She has decided not to participate in the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, which started on October 29. It seems easy on the gymnastics floor. However, Sunisa felt more pressure on her after claiming gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Success comes at a price, as people's hopes are high for her now. In her interview with Fox News Digital, Lee explained the reason for taking her career day by day.

Sunisa Lee at the 2022 Tokyo Olypics (image credit: getty images)

She said:

"I think in the beginning of the season, I actually didn’t put any pressure on myself, and I was enjoying it. But I think toward the end of the season, I kind of let social media get to my head a little bit and that’s when I started putting a lot of pressure on myself and I felt like I was kind of deteriorating throughout the season."

Sunisa is now focused on her health and mental stability. Lee, who is in her sophomore year, has enrolled at Auburn. She is regularly taking her training classes and will return to elite gymnastics at some point before the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunisa Lee is still unsure about the 2022 Paris Olympics

Sunisa Lee started her journey with a bang, claiming a gold medal in her first Olympics. She is the first Hmong American to represent America at the Olympics.

However, Suni still needs to decide whether to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Minnesota-born gymnast confessed that she is figuring out her future decision. In an interview with PEOPLE, Lee said:

"I don't know. Yeah, I'm still making a decision. I'm definitely starting to take it day by day; just trying to figure out what I want to do, yeah, hopefully."

In the meantime, Lee is competing for her college, Auburn University. She is mostly busy with training and taking classes. However, Suni loves to hang out with her friends whenever she finds time from her tight-knit schedule.

She was last seen on the reality television show "Dancing with the Stars Season 30." She was the ninth Olympic gymnast to participate in the show. However, Lee finished fifth in the competition after being eliminated during week 9.

Sunisa won three medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She won one gold medal in an all-around event, one silver in the team event, and one bronze in uneven bars. To mark her historic success, Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota, declared July 30, 2021 to be 'Sunisa Lee Day.'

Sunisa Lee also received the "Asia Game Changer Award" after playing with grace under pressure as Simone Biles withdrew from the game. She has won six world championships and is considered one of the most decorated female gymnasts.

