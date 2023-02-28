"Wife of the party" - Jonathan Owens reacts to Simone Biles' latest sneak peek from her bachelorette

Simone Biles has been away from competitive gymnastics since the conclusion of the Tokyo Olympics. But as far as her personal life is concerned, she has been having a great time

Since announcing her engagement to Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens last year, Biles has been making preparations for their wedding this year. The decorated Olympian has recently been posting updates from her bachelorette party through Instagram posts and stories, as well as on Twitter.

She is currently in Belize, Australia. Earlier today, she posted a photo on Instagram. In it, we can see that Simone Biles is on the beach. She wrote the following caption along with the photo:

"Wife of the party"

Till now, the post has received more than 89,000 likes. Reacting to Biles' Instagram post, Jonathan Owens wrote:

"Mines forever 🤞🏽"

The comment made by Owens alone has received more than 400 likes. Replying to this comment, one of the followers of the champion gymnast wrote:

"My fave couple 💪🏾🙏🏾❤️"

Fans of Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens will be looking forward to more photos and updates regarding their wedding. Despite the bachelorette party, the date of the wedding has not yet been revealed.

Followers and fans of Simone Biles react to her recent Instagram post

Several followers and fans of Simone Biles reacted to the sneak peek shared by the gymnast from her bachelorette.

One of Biles' followers wrote:

"You better know it. I’m so happy for you 🙌"

Another Instagram user wrote:

"come on Mrs. Owens😍😍😍"

American artistic gymnast and member of the United States women's national gymnastics team, Olivia Greaves wrote:

"So cute"

Former American artistic gymnast Ashton Locklear commented:

"caption😻"

Another Instagram user wrote:

"Omg love u so much ❤️❤️🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥"

A few more reactions are attached below:

"THE QUEEN HAS ARRIVED"

"❤️ congrats life for the party oh I meant wife of the party🔥🔥🔥🙌"

"Omg! You are adorable!!!!"

"Congratulations to you, Simone. Wishing you many years of happiness and prosperity."

"So happy for you!"

"Have a glorious weekend. Enjoy every minute. Can't wait to see more pictures. Congrats!!"

"Perfection! Have an amazing wedding!"

"Okay but can we talk about the outfit😍 It’s so cute and you look so amazing in it!!!❤️"

In the comments section, some of the fans asked her to reveal the date of her wedding. They will have to wait a bit longer.

How did Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens meet?

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are about to get married soon. But how did the champion gymnast and the footballer meet?

They first connected through Raya, according to Glamour. This happened before the pandemic lockdown began.

Speaking to Texas Monthly in June 2021, Owens revealed that he didn't know who Biles was.

"I didn't know who she was. I just hadn't heard of her, and when I told her that, that's one of the things she liked."

The Texans' safety stated that he and Simone Biles ended up hanging out before the pandemic. He claimed that it helped them get to know each other.

According to Glamour, Owens stated that this strengthened their bond and made it stronger. After months of dating, they made their relationship official during August 2020, through an Instagram post captioned, "It's just us."

