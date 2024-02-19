Winter Cup 2024: From Gabby Douglas to Suni Lee - A complete list of the participating athletes at the highly competitive 3-day event

The 2024 Winter Cup is scheduled to begin on Friday, February 23, and promises some intense competition. Gymnasts from all over the USA will get down to business at the Kentucky International Convention Centre, and battle for gold.

Headlining the field are Olympic all-around champions Suni Lee and Gabby Douglas. Lee is facing ongoing health issues related to her kidney and will be looking to make a strong start to her season.

Meanwhile, this will be Douglas' first time back in competition in nearly a decade. The 28-year-old, who is a three-time Olympic gold medalist, was last seen in action at the Rio Games.

Other notable names in the field include world champions Skye Blakely and Kayla DiCello, as well as Pan-American and NCAA champion Trinity Thomas.

For the women, the stakes are high at the Winter Cup as the event chooses the gymnasts who can participate at the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

How to purchase tickets for the 2024 Winter Cup

Several of the country’s elite gymnasts will be making an appearance in Louisville, Kentucky, and tickets for the event can be purchased from the official website, wintercup.com. The tickets for the men's and junior women's events are available at $20, while the senior women's tickets are already sold out.

2024 Winter Cup: Senior Women's Participants:

Skye Blakely, Ly Bui, Dulcy Caylor, Chloe Cho, Norah Christian, Nicole Desmond, Kayla DiCello, Gabby Douglas, Tatum Drusch, Reese Esponda, Addison Fatta, Jayla Hang, Madray Johnson, Katelyn Jong, Suni Lee, Myli Lew, Kaliya Lincoln, Evey Lowe, Nola Matthews, Annalisa Milton, Malea Milton, Zoey Molomo, Marissa Neal, Brooke Pierson, Michelle Pineda, Hezly Rivera, Simone Rose, Lacie Saltzmann, Audrey Snyder, Ashlee Sullivan, Tiana Sumanasekera, Trinity Thomas, Brynn Torry, CaMarah Williams, Kelise Woolford, Lexi Zeiss.

2024 Winter Cup: Senior Men's participants:

Javier Alfonso, Michael Artlip, Fuzzy Benas, Jeremy Bischoff, Jaden Blank, Landen Blixt, Cameron Bock, Crew Bold, Garrett Braunton, Solen Chiodi, J.R. Chou, Caden Clinton, Matt Cormier, Tate Costa, Brandon Dang, Alex Diab, Colin Flores, Jack Freeman, Ian Gunther, Dallas Hale, Evan Hymanson, Paul Juda, Joshua Karnes, Jordan Kovach, Toby Liang, Riley Loos, Brody Malone, Connor McCool, Yul Moldauer, Stephen Nedoroscik, Kameron Nelson, Noah Newfeld, Brandon Nguyen, Austin Padgett, Vahe Petrosyan, Curran Phillips, Rithik Puri, Ian Sandoval, Blake Sun, Kai Uemura, Donnell Whittenburg, Shane Wiskus, Ignacio Yockers.

2024 Winter Cup: Junior Women's Participants

Isabella Anzola, Harlow Buddendeck, Charleigh Bullock, Lavi Crain, Ally Damelio, Celia Frith-Carvalho, Addy Fulcher, Daisy Lesperance, Jaysha McClendon, Caroline Moreau, Claire Pease, Maliha Tresse, Tyler Turner, Camie Westerman, Trinity Wood.