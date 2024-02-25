Winter Cup 2024 Results: Suni Lee struggles amidst comeback, Kayla DiCello becomes women's champion

The highly anticipated Winter Cup wrapped up its Day 2 on February 24, 2024, with a mix of thrilling as well as unexpected performances at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

20-year-old world championship gold medalist, Kayla DiCello, showed an exceptional display of her skills and secured the gold medal in the women's all-around event. She registered a total score of 56.850 points, finishing at the top. Further, the Pan American gold medalist also excelled in the uneven bars and floor exercise, gathering 14.300 and 14.050 points, respectively.

The 2023 World Championships gold medalist, Skye Blakely, followed DiCello after recording 54.650 points. The two-time Junior World Championships medalist, Hezly Rivera, earned third place after collecting 54.000 points.

Three-time NCAA champion Trinity Thomas, who previously retired from elite gymnastics in May 2021, showed absolute resilience after finishing fourth, securing 53.250 points.

The Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee's eagerly awaited return was met with disappointment after the gymnast struggled on the uneven bars, where she aimed to get a new element named after her. Lee faltered twice during the uneven bars and once during the balance beam event, falling short of expectations.

The results of the women's senior competition at the 2024 Winter Cup

Kayla DiCello on the podium after winning the All-Around of the Senior Women at the 2024 USA Gymnastics Winter Cup at Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

The top 10 finishers of the women's all-around senior competition at the 2024 Winter Cup are as follows:

1. Kayla DiCello - 56.850

Vault: 14.200

Uneven bars: 14.300

Balance beam: 14.300

Floor exercise: 14.050

2. Skye Blakely - 54.650

Vault: 14.200

Uneven bars: 13.050

Balance beam: 14.500

Floor exercise: 12.900

3. Hezly Rivera - 54.000

Vault: 13.900

Uneven bars: 12.250

Balance beam: 14.500

Floor exercise: 13.350

4. Trinity Thomas - 53.250

Vault: 13.200

Uneven bars: 14.050

Balance beam: 13.200

Floor exercise: 12.800

5. Dulcy Caylor - 52.300

Vault: 15.150

Uneven bars: 13.300

Balance beam: 13.300

Floor exercise:11.550

6. Addison Fatta - 52.250

Vault: 13.450

Uneven bars: 13.600

Balance beam: 12.300

Floor exercise: 12.900

7. Reese Esponda - 52.150

Vault: 13.900

Uneven bars: 12.150

Balance beam: 12.800

Floor exercise: 13.300

8. Norah Christian - 51.850

Vault: 13.600

Uneven bars: 13.500

Balance beam: 11.850

Floor exercise: 12.900

9. Jayla Hang - 51.750

Vault: 13.400

Uneven bars: 11.800

Balance beam: 13.800

Floor exercise: 12.750

10. Marissa Neal - 51.700

Vault: 12.750

Uneven bars: 12.600

Balance beam: 13.550

Floor exercise: 12.800