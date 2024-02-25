Winter Cup 2024 Results: Suni Lee struggles amidst comeback, Kayla DiCello becomes women's champion

The highly anticipated Winter Cup wrapped up its Day 2 on February 24, 2024, with a mix of thrilling as well as unexpected performances at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
20-year-old world championship gold medalist, Kayla DiCello, showed an exceptional display of her skills and secured the gold medal in the women's all-around event. She registered a total score of 56.850 points, finishing at the top. Further, the Pan American gold medalist also excelled in the uneven bars and floor exercise, gathering 14.300 and 14.050 points, respectively.
The 2023 World Championships gold medalist, Skye Blakely, followed DiCello after recording 54.650 points. The two-time Junior World Championships medalist, Hezly Rivera, earned third place after collecting 54.000 points.
Three-time NCAA champion Trinity Thomas, who previously retired from elite gymnastics in May 2021, showed absolute resilience after finishing fourth, securing 53.250 points.
The Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee's eagerly awaited return was met with disappointment after the gymnast struggled on the uneven bars, where she aimed to get a new element named after her. Lee faltered twice during the uneven bars and once during the balance beam event, falling short of expectations.
The results of the women's senior competition at the 2024 Winter Cup
The top 10 finishers of the women's all-around senior competition at the 2024 Winter Cup are as follows:
1. Kayla DiCello - 56.850
- Vault: 14.200
- Uneven bars: 14.300
- Balance beam: 14.300
- Floor exercise: 14.050
2. Skye Blakely - 54.650
- Vault: 14.200
- Uneven bars: 13.050
- Balance beam: 14.500
- Floor exercise: 12.900
3. Hezly Rivera - 54.000
- Vault: 13.900
- Uneven bars: 12.250
- Balance beam: 14.500
- Floor exercise: 13.350
4. Trinity Thomas - 53.250
- Vault: 13.200
- Uneven bars: 14.050
- Balance beam: 13.200
- Floor exercise: 12.800
5. Dulcy Caylor - 52.300
- Vault: 15.150
- Uneven bars: 13.300
- Balance beam: 13.300
- Floor exercise:11.550
6. Addison Fatta - 52.250
- Vault: 13.450
- Uneven bars: 13.600
- Balance beam: 12.300
- Floor exercise: 12.900
7. Reese Esponda - 52.150
- Vault: 13.900
- Uneven bars: 12.150
- Balance beam: 12.800
- Floor exercise: 13.300
8. Norah Christian - 51.850
- Vault: 13.600
- Uneven bars: 13.500
- Balance beam: 11.850
- Floor exercise: 12.900
9. Jayla Hang - 51.750
- Vault: 13.400
- Uneven bars: 11.800
- Balance beam: 13.800
- Floor exercise: 12.750
10. Marissa Neal - 51.700
- Vault: 12.750
- Uneven bars: 12.600
- Balance beam: 13.550
- Floor exercise: 12.800