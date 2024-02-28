With Suni Lee's omission from the Baku World Cup, a look at the U.S. Gymnastics team in International contests this spring

Tokyo Olympics 2020 all-around champion Suni Lee has not been included in the U.S. Gymnastics contingent for the upcoming FIG World Cup 2024 in Baku, slated from March 7 to March 10, 2024.

Lee had expressed her desire to compete in the uneven bars at the World Cup and execute the “Full-twisting Jaeger”, aiming for the skill to be named “The Lee” after her.

Hence, Suni Lee took part in the Winter Cup 2024 to be a part of the upcoming World Cup series and contribute the original element on the uneven bars to Gymnastics’ Code of Points.

However, things didn’t go the way Lee had expected at the Winter Cup. She faltered twice on the uneven bars, and once on the balance beam, to manage scores of 11.800 and 12.900, eventually finishing 26th-tied and 13th, respectively in the events.

Since the Winter Cup 2024 was serving as a qualification event for the national Gymnastics team, Suni Lee’s performance didn’t help the cause.

Reese Esponda and Katelyn Jong were the two female gymnasts who secured their spots and will be traveling to Azerbaijan. Esponda, who will be making her international debut, finished seventh in the women’s all-around, collecting 52.150.

On the other hand, Jong won the bronze medal in the uneven bars at the Winter Cup, scoring 13.650, only behind Kayla DiCello and Trinity Thomas.

USA Gymnastics team for international events this spring

Baku World Cup (March 7-10)

Reese Esponda, Patrick Hoopes, Katelyn Jong, Stephen Nedoroscik

International Gymnix (March 9-10)

Lavi Crain, Addy Fulcher, Claire Pease, Tyler Turner

DTB Pokal Team Challenge and Mixed Cup (March 15-17)

Fuzzy Benas, Cameron Bock, Sasha Bogonosiuk, Dulcy Caylor, Addison Fatta, Xander Hong, Riley Loos, Kiran Mandava, Nola Matthews, Yul Moldauer, Preston Ngai, Curran Phillips, Nathan Roman, Shane Wiskus, Kai Uemura

Doha World Cup (April 17-20)

Stephen Nedoroscik, Curran Phillips

Suni Lee at the NCAA Championships

Sunisa Lee of Auburn competes on the uneven bars during a meet against LSU at Neville Arena on February 10, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Stew Milne/Getty Images)

On January 7, 2022, Suni Lee debuted at the NCAA Championships representing the Auburn Tigers in a tri-meet against North Carolina and Bowling Green. She helped the Tigers in earning the victory, having competed on the bars and balance beam.

Lee went on to score her first collegiate perfect 10 in the uneven bars in a meet against LSU Tigers, making her only the sixth Auburn gymnast to achieve a perfect ten and the first since 2004.

The 2022 NCAA Championship saw Lee clinch the first position on the balance beam and second in the all-around, only behind Thomas.