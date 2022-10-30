World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 day 2 schedule, day 1 results and more

The 51st World Artistic Gymnastics Championships are underway in Liverpool. The championship also acts as a qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Around 550 professional gymnasts from around the globe are participating in this week’s long action-packed event.

The World Artistic Championships started on Saturday, October 29, and will conclude on November 6. Numerous gymnastics events, including individual and team events, are scheduled for each day.

World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022

Athletes from over 70 countries landed in Liverpool to open the first door of the Olympic journey. 24 women and 24 men from different countries would participate in various events of the championships. After the finale, the top three men and women will secure seats for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 Day 2 Teams And Schedule

20 women will participate on the second day of the championships. On Sunday, all eyes will be on Great Britain. Their squad includes European gold medalist Alice Kinsella and Gardirova Sisters.

Brazil's team is led by the 2021 World Champion Rebecca Andrade. lavia Saraiva will also compete on the second day. Besides them, China, Italy, and other countries also have their match on Sunday.

The second-day events will start at 09:15 am local time.

09:30–10:50: Women's Qualification Subdivision 3

Countries: Korea Republic, Ukraine, all-around groups 1 and 14

11:00–12:20 Women's Qualification Subdivision 4

Countries: Sweden, Australia, Hungary, all-around group 9

12:45–14:05 Women's Qualification Subdivision 5

Countries: Canada, China, all-around groups 5 and 10

14:15–15:35 Women's Qualification Subdivision 6

Countries: Mexico, France, all-around groups 2 and 13

17:00–18:20 Women's Qualification Subdivision 7

Countries: Finland, Netherlands, Japan, all-around group 8

18:30–19:50 Women's Qualification Subdivision 8

Countries: Argentina, Brazil, Germany, all-around group 4

20:15–21:35 Women's Qualification Subdivision 9

Italy, Chinese Taipei, Egypt, all-around group 3

21:45–23:05 Women's Qualification Subdivision 10

Great Britain, Austria, all-around groups 6 and 11

Qualifying Results From The 2022 World Gymnastics Championships Day 1

Day 1 of the 2022 World Artistic Championships was dominated by the USA team. While their top players, Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee, are on hiatus, the women's team still turned the championship in their favor.

Although they witnessed the first hiccup after Skye Blakely missed her catch-and-release move, the squad team including Jade Carey, Shilese Jomes, and Leanne Wong handled the situation with their sixth straight world team gold.

Here are the results for Day 1:

Women’s Team

Winner: USA

Runner Up: Belgium

Women’s All-Around

Winner: Shilese Jones (USA)

Runner Up: Jade Carey (USA)

Uneven Bars

Winner: Nina Derwael (Belgium)

Runner Up: Shilese Jones (USA)

Second Runner Up: Jordan Chiles (USA)

Vault

Winner: Jade Carey (USA)

Runner Up: Jordan Chiles (USA)

Balance Beam

Winner: Sky Blakely (USA)

Runner Up: Shilese Jones (USA)

Floor Exercise

Winner: Jordan Chiles (USA)

Runner Up: Jade Carey (USA)

How To Watch the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships?

The 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships will have a live telecast on the BBC for people living in the United Kingdom. Moreover, for USA fans, NBC holds the right to telecast the event. Its partner channel, Globo, will broadcast the championships in Brazil.

The Olympic Games @Olympics

"I love going to competitions... Because in training it's repeat, repeat and repeat, and in competition you just raise your arms and go.”

@timebrasil | @cbginastica It's time to shine at the World @Gymnastics Championships for Brazilian Olympic champion Rebeca Andrade."I love going to competitions... Because in training it's repeat, repeat and repeat, and in competition you just raise your arms and go.” It's time to shine at the World @Gymnastics Championships for Brazilian Olympic champion Rebeca Andrade."I love going to competitions... Because in training it's repeat, repeat and repeat, and in competition you just raise your arms and go.”@timebrasil | @cbginastica https://t.co/7xWB3fW6CM

Global audiences can binge-watch live streaming of the championships on the YouTube channel of the International Gymnastics Federation. Additionally, it will also be available on Olympics.com.

