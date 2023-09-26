The 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships is scheduled to be held at the Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium. Antwerp will be hosting the event for the third time after the first-ever World Championships in 1903 and 2013. The 2023 World Championships will be held from September 30 to October 8, 2023.

Simone Biles will return to the Belgian capital for the first time since the 2013 World Championships, where she clinched two gold medals in the all-around and floor exercise events as a 16-year-old.

Along with Biles, Shilese Jones, Skye Blakely, Joscelyn Roberson, and Leanne Wong will also represent the United States. Kayla DiCello will travel as an alternative for the USA team.

The 2023 World Championships will serve as qualifiers for all the events at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Events for the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2023

Shilese Jones, Simone Biles, and Leanne Wong pose for a photo during the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in San Jose, California

The events for the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships are given below.

September 30, 2023 - Men's Qualifications Day 1

Men’s Subdivision 1

Men’s Subdivision 2

Men’s Subdivision 3

Men’s Subdivision 4

October 1, 2023 – Men’s Qualifications Day 2 and Women’s Qualifications Day 1

Men’s Subdivision 5

Men’s Subdivision 6

Women’s Subdivision 1

Women’s Subdivision 2

Women’s Subdivision 3

October 2, 2023 – Women’s Qualifications Day 2

Women’s Subdivision 4

Women’s Subdivision 5

Women’s Subdivision 6

Women’s Subdivision 7

Women’s Subdivision 8

Women’s Subdivision 9

Women’s Subdivision 10

October 3, 2023 – Men’s Team Final

October 4, 2023 – Women’s Team Final

October 5, 2023 – Men’s All-Around Final

October 6, 2023 – Women’s All-Around Final

October 7, 2023 – Finals Day 1

The Day 1 of finals at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships will include the following events:

Men’s Floor

Women’s Vault

Men’s Pommel Horse

Women’s Uneven Bars

Men’s Rings

October 8, 2023 – Finals Day 2

The Day 2 of finals at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships will include the following events:

Men’s Vault

Women’s Beam

Men’s Parallel Bars

Women’s Floor

Men’s High Bar

How to watch the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

The viewers in the USA can watch the action in Antwerp live on NBC and Peacock. BBC holds the rights to broadcast the championships in the U.K. While the rest of the viewers can watch the championships on the International Gymnastics Federation's streaming channel: All Gymnastics TV.