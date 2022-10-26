World Artistic Gymnastics Championships Liverpool 2022: Tickets, star gymnasts, preview, and more

Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 is set to start on October 29 in Liverpool, England. The United Kingdom is home to the qualifying round for the fourth time. They previously hosted the historical event in 1993, 2005, and 2015.

In a week-long event, 400 gymnasts from all around the globe will fight for their chance to secure a seat at the upcoming Olympics. A squad of the top three women and three men, forming a team of five, will confirm their ticket to Paris. As the event is right around the corner, let's take a look at the tickets, star gymnasts, preview, and more.

Tickets are available to buy online

Tickets for the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, set to be held at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, are available online. Fans can access various services, from the bronze concession tickets starting at £10 to the platinum pack at £80. In addition to qualification tickets, bookings for the finale are also available on the official website of World Gymnastics.

World Gymnastics Championships Liverpool 2022: Star women gymnasts

The USA has its eyes on claiming the world championships for the sixth time. However, unlike their previous championships led by the world's greatest gymnasts, Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee, the country will rely on newcomers this time. Shilese Jones, Jordan Chiles, and Olympic floor champion Jade Carey will join Team USA. Moreover, Skye Blakley, Leanne Wong, and Lexi Zeiss will also represent Team USA at the event.

The squad will face stiff competition from the Olympic vault champion Rebeca Andrade and two-time Olympian Flavia Saraiva, who will come together to represent their country, Brazil. Besides them, eyes are on Team Italy and also Great Britain. Unfortunately, Italy is at a greater loss after their champions, Asia D'Amato and Angela Andreoli, left the event because of their injuries.

Speaking of individual events, Andrade will likely qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics following her performance in 2022. Nonetheless, if she falters, the other contenders for the individual women's competition could be Tang Xijing from China, Chiles and Jones from the USA, and Alice Kinsella from Great Britain.

World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022, Liverpool: Star men gymnasts

For the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022, men's championship hopes are high for Teams China and Japan. They are leading the probability gold medal tally. In addition to them, the US team will step on the podium with the hope of winning a medal. In the 2014 World Championship, Team USA claimed the bronze medal. They will face stiff competition from the 2015 silver medalist men's team, Great Britain.

World Artistic Gymnastics Championship 2022 (Image via Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths)

Individually, there is tough competition between the budding rivals Hashimoto Daiki (Japan) and Zhang Boheng (China). Other contenders include Brody Malone (USA), Carlos Yulo (Philippines), and Joe Fraser (Great Britain).

World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022, Liverpool: Preview

Qualifications for women will begin on October 29 from 7:55 pm to 10:55 pm. Belgium, the United States, Spain, and Romania will dominate the podium on the opening day, with other countries joining in the days following. The men's competition will begin on October 31, 2022, and will conclude on November 1, 2022. Meanwhile, on November 6, men's vaults, high bars, parallel bars, women's balancing beam, and floor exercises will be held.

