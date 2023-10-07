"You continue to inspire so many people" - Jordan Chiles congratulates "bestie" Simone Biles on all-around gold at World Championships

Gymnast Jordan Chiles is over the moon after her "bestie" Simone Biles made history at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships on Friday, October 6. The 26-year-old stunned the world by achieving sixth title in the individual all-around category.

Like numerous budding gymnasts, Jordan Chiles also finds immense inspiration from Simone Biles. Although the 22-year-old could not make it to the world team this year, the American gymnast has been rooting for her teammates, including Biles. So, on Day 7, when Biles made history in Antwerp, Belgium, Chiles could not keep her calm.

In the individual all-around event, Simone Biles took the gold medal by scoring 58.399 points, just 1.633 points ahead of silver medalist Rebeca Andrade’s 56.766. Shilese Jones achieved the bronze medal with 56.332 points.

Besides being Biles’s sixth all-around individual title, it also marked her 21st world championship gold medal. Her world’s medal count is now 27, which includes 21 gold, three silver, and three bronze medals.

Elated by the four-time Olympic gold medalist's miraculous victory, Chiles took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to congratulate Biles. She wrote:

"And just like that my bestie made history!! I AM SO PROUD OF YOU @Simone_Biles, you continue to inspire so many people and always have the ability to make people smile! You gave them a show and YES! it was an amazing show to watch!! Continue to make HISTORY."

Simone Biles is the reason why Jordan Chiles is still a gymnast

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles at the Tokyo Olympics

In 2018, Jordan Chiles was feeling at a career low when she stood 11th in the national championships. Just finishing high school before advancing to college, she felt like ending her gymnastics career. However, before making up her mind, Simone Biles talked to the young gymnast.

Biles convinced Chiles to train with her and her coaches at the World Champions Centre in Texas. Eventually, things changed for the better for Chiles. In an interview with Elle, the 2022 world championship silver medalist said:

“I discovered that gymnastics doesn’t always have to be about strictness and being so hard on yourself and having so much doubt. I actually realized this when I saw Simone compete. She looks like she’s having fun out there, laughing and giggling, and doesn’t look stressed or tired. I was like, ‘You know, I’m going to try that one of these days and see how it turns out'.”

Biles will next compete in the vault and uneven bars finale on Saturday, October 7. Viewers can stream the world championship on Peacock.