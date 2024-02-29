"You are so wrong for this" - Katie Moon jokes about posing for pictures after landing for World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow

Katie Moon reacted to her picture posted by the official Twitter Account of the Glasgow World Athletics Indoor Championships ahead of the prestigious competition that is scheduled from March 1 to 3.

Katie Moon, the American pole-vaulting legend, won gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and in the World Athletics Championships in 2022. She also won a silver medal in the 2022 World Indoor Championships. Last year in 2023, she shared the World Athletics Championship gold medal with her fellow competitor Nina Kennedy from Australia.

Both Moon and Kennedy cleared the 4.90m pole vault, but they could not clear the ultimate jump of 4.95m during a draining competition that lasted 2 hours and 10 minutes.

After this achievement, Katie Moon is prepared to participate in the upcoming World Athletics Indoor Championship, slated to be held from March 1 to 3, 2024, in Glasgow.

Upon her arrival, the official Twitter account of the Glasgow World Athletics Championship shared a picture of Moon with her teammates and other athletes. She amusingly joked about this picture by tweeting that she was tired from the long journey and that it was wrong for asking her picture. She mentioned,

"Nothing like being told you have to take a picture immediately after long international travel you guys are so wrong for this"

Katie Moon: Official Brand Ambassador of Tata Mumbai Marathon, 2024.

Katie Moon, the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, was honored as an event ambassador for the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024 in Mumbai and expressed her champion mindset during an interview with Forbes.

During that interview, Katie Moon shared her message to cheer up the next generation with her achievements. She quoted:

"For me, pole vault was love at first sight."

Katie Moon also expressed her views on Mumbai and it's running culture, stating that it was not so good and that conducting these types of marathon competitions will help Mumbai and its people to live healthier lives. She quoted:

"Whether you are part of the elite, the best of the best, or you are just starting your running journey, everyone is taking part in the same race. That is just so special to marathons in particular."

She also shared her opinion about the city of Mumbai and its never-ending energetic chaos,

"From what I have seen so far, just the energy that this city has is so good! Also the people who come and cheer. I have seen everyone is out and about all the time in the city."