Olivia Dunne sends birthday wishes to LSU Tigers teammate

Olivia Dunne, the gymnast who has taken social media by storm, recently extended birthday wishes to her teammate and close friend Aleah Finnegan.

Dunne and Finnegan are both a part of the LSU Tigers gymnastics team and share a close bond off the mat as well. Finnegan, who was a part of the US National Team between 2019 and 2021, is an accomplished gymnast in her own right.

The Filipino-American won the Pan American gold in the team event in 2019 and finished with a silver in the individual silver in the floor exercises at the 2023 NCAA Championships.

Taking to her social media to wish her fellow gymnast a happy birthday, Olivia Dunne shared a picture of the two on her Instagram story. In the snap, the duo are dressed in matching golden and black leotards and are posing with their hands thrown in the air. The photo was accompanied by the song “Rich Flex” since Finnegan turned 21. The story was captioned:

“bday gurlll 🥳 @aleahfinn”

Via Olivia Dunne's Instagram story

Last year around, Dunne and Aleah Finnegan celebrated the latter's birthday in Utah in the snow.

The two will be in action later today at the Maravich Center in Baton Rouge, LA as the LSU Tigers take on the Ohio State University for their first regional competition of the year.

Olivia Dunne’s journey as a gymnast

Olivia Dunne in action

Oliva Dunne began gymnastics as a three-year-old and quickly shifted to getting homeschooled by her mother so that she could spend more time training. The American made her debut as a junior elite in 2014 when she was just 12.

A couple of years later, Dunne had her first stand-out performance when she finished sixth in the floor exercise event at the 2016 US National Championships. This resulted in her qualifying for the US team that would participate in the 2017 City of Jesolo Trophy, and she was added to the national team for the first time in her career.

The City of Jesolo Trophy was Olivia Dunne’s international debut, and she finished sixth in the all-around event while there. She also won gold as part of the American team

After a couple of tournament outings as a senior elite in 2018, Dunne signed her letter of intent with Louisiana State University in November 2020 and has been a part of the LSU Tigers gymnastics team since 2021.

Outside of the sport, Dunne enjoys a healthy social media following and is one of the highest-paid collegiate athletes.