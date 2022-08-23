OOFOS US Gymnastics Championships 2022: List of winners and full results

The 2022 OOFOS US Gymnastics Championships successfully concluded on Sunday, August 21, at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Top artistic gymnasts across the country took part in the annual event, which has been organized every year by US Gymnastics since 1963.

The event featured nearly 150 athletes across different disciplines. Simone Biles holds the record of winning the all-around title seven times — the maximum by a female American gymnast.

Brody Malone of Stanford University successfully defended his all-around title this year and was followed by Donnell Whittenburg. Notably, both Malone and Whittenburg have automatically qualified for the 2022 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships to be held in Liverpool, England, this October.

In the women’s category, Konnor McClain delivered a stunning performance on her debut at the event to win the all-around title at the tender age of 17. Following such impressive performances, the US team looks forward to a strong performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On that note, here's a look at all the results and winners:

Women

All-Around

1. Konnor McClain — 112.75

2. Shilese Jones — 112.0

3. Jordan Chiles — 111.9

4. Kayla DiCello — 110.95

5. Jade Carey — 110.9

6. Skye Blakely — 109.3

7. Lexi Zeiss — 106.5

Balance Beam

1. Konnor McClain — 28.9

2. Ciena Alipio — 27.55

3. Kayla DiCello — 27.35

4. Jordan Chiles — 27.05

5. Katelyn Jong — 26.55

5. Leanng Wong — 26.55

Floor Exercise

1. Shilese Jones — 28.35

2. Jade Carey — 27.9

3. Jordan Chiles — 27.85

4. Konnor McClain — 27.75

5. Kayla DiCello — 27.5

Uneven Bars

1. Shilese Jones — 28.45

1. Leanne Wong — 28.45

3. Jordan Chiles — 28.35

4. Nola Matthews — 27.8

5. Skye Blakely — 27.75

Vault

1. Jade Carey — 29.45

2. Shilese Jones — 29.05

3. Konnor McClain — 28.75

4. Jordan Chiles — 28.65

5. Amelia Disidore — 28.6

Men

All-Around

1. Brody Malone — 176.590

2. Donnell Whittenburg — 171.571

3. Asher Hong — 171.210

4. Fred Richard — 169.166

5. Yul Moldauer — 169.139

6. Colt Walker — 169.049

7. Shane Wiskus — 167.429

Floor Exercise

1. Brody Malone — 29.732

2. Asher Hong — 29.458

3. Fred Richard — 28.782

4. Colt Walker — 28.557

5. Donnell Whittenburg — 28.467

High Bar

1. Brody Malone — 30.088

2. Fred Richard — 28.882

3. Shane Wiskus — 27.652

4. Evan Hymanson — 27.100

5. Matt Cormier — 26.950

Parallel Bars

1. Curran Phillips — 33.948

2. Colt Walker — 30.748

3. Blake Sun — 30.297

4. Shane Wiskus — 30.198

5. Brody Malone — 30.042

Pommel Horse

1. Stephen Nedoroscik — 31.086

2. Brody Malone — 29.578

3. Yul Moldauer — 28.044

4. Blake Sun — 27.550

5. Cameron Bock — 27.500

Still Rings

1. Donnell Whittenburg — 30.744

2. Alex Diab — 30.340

3. Asher Hong — 29.532

4. Yul Moldauer — 28.682

5. Riley Loos — 28.664

Vault

1. Asher Hong — 33.460

2. Donnell Whittenburg — 32.310

3. Colt Walker — 30.194

4. Riley Loos — 30.144

5. Taylor Burkhart — 29.688

