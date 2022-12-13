“Owens gone lose his gal because…” – Simone Biles reacts to fan commenting on her fiancée’s game 

Simone Biles is one of the most successful US gymnasts. She has won seven Olympic medals. Biles already belongs to a very exclusive group of Olympians known as "legendary", which includes athletes like the American swimmer Michael Phelps and Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt. She already has a record for being the best gymnast in history.

Apart from gymnastics, she is also very active on social media. She interacts with fans often. This time, she took to Twitter to respond to a fan who tweeted,

Jonathan Owens gonna lose his gal because of plays like that

Fans' reaction to Simone Biles' quoted tweet

Simone Biles has often taken to social media to reply to her fans. She is a strong woman with sarcasm at her disposal. This time, when a user commented about Jonathan losing his fiancee Simone, she gave him a sarcastic reply with a GIF in which she was having a 'What' reaction.

Enrique A. Vaca @EnriqueAVaca1 @Simone_Biles There is no way that would happen! I know you you two are clearly meant for each other! @Simone_Biles There is no way that would happen! I know you you two are clearly meant for each other!

One fan commented that they are never going to lose each other and they are meant for each other.

jasmine @jasminemichigan @Simone_Biles Tell him Simone it’s more than football it’s about true @Simone_Biles Tell him Simone it’s more than football it’s about true ♥️

Another fan came out in support of Simon Biles, describing in her tweet that their love is greater than the football game.

Many laughing emoji comments spurred up on Simone's post. Fans were amused to see this side of Biles.

Rob Gullatte @TheRobGullatte @Simone_Biles Damn I didn’t think this would happen… no disrespect to you at all.. your boy just took a bad angle on a run and then got drug on the tackle.. don’t send the hounds on me @Simone_Biles Damn I didn’t think this would happen… no disrespect to you at all.. your boy just took a bad angle on a run and then got drug on the tackle.. don’t send the hounds on me

The user who tweeted about Jonathan Owens losing Simone Biles later on commented that he did not mean to disrespect her. He was just joking over the game Jonathan Owens played.

Why is Jonathan Owens being trolled?

In an NFL match between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texas, Jonathan Owens had a poor outing with 2/3 Tkl/Ast]. Houston Texas was totally outplayed by the Dallas Boys with a score of 23 - 27. It was a straight-tenth double-digit win of this year's campaign for the Dallas Cowboys.

Fans could not digest the loss of Houston Texas and went on social media to troll the players and the team. One of those players was Jonathan Owens, the famous fiance of Simone Biles.

Who is Jonathan Owens?

Jonathan Owens is a safety for the Houston Texans of the National Football League (NFL). He participated in college football at Missouri Western.

He was born on July 22, 1995. Before playing high school football for Coach Scott Pingel at Christian Brothers College (CBC), Owens went to middle school at Loyola Academy in St. Louis.

He and US gymnast Simone Biles announced their engagement on February 15, 2022.

Jonathan Owen's career

Jonathan Owens joined the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent after the 2018 NFL Draft. Owens was released on August 31, 2019 due to an injury during the last week of organized team activities before the 2018 season. He was placed on injured reserve for the entire campaign.

Owens was added to the Houston Texans' practice squad on September 30, 2019. He was promoted to the main roster on November 21, 2019. However, two days later, he was cut and re-signed to the practice squad. He and the Texans reached an agreement on a reserve/future contract on January 13, 2020. On December 9, Owens agreed to a two-year, $1.175 million deal with the Texans that runs until the 2022 season.

Poll : 0 votes