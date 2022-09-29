Pan American Cheerleading Championships 2022: Date, schedule, how to watch, livestream and more explored

The third edition of the Pan American Cheerleading Championships will take place in 2022 in Santiago, Chile. 11 countries all around the world will be sending their best cheerleading squads to the tournament. The coveted competition will take place across two days, namely September 29 and 30.

In 2019, Mexico dominated the field with 14 medals - 12 gold, one silver and one bronze. Hosts Costa Rica came second with eight medals and Canada ended up third with six medals.

The United States have also been strong contenders, having won two gold medals in 2019. At the World Championships held earlier this year, the US bagged 16 gold medals. Mexico, Canada and Ecuador were the only other Pan-American nations to grab a gold medal at the event, with each taking home one each. The US team will surely be the one to watch out for.

Here's taking a look at the schedule, live stream, age divisions and more.

What is age division?

The age divisions for the Pan American Cheerleading Championships are:

Youth : 12 to 14 years old within the year of the event

: 12 to 14 years old within the year of the event Junior : 15 to 18 years old within the year of the event

: 15 to 18 years old within the year of the event Senior: 16+ within the year of the event

What is schedule of the Pan American Cheerleading Championships?

The two-day affair will be action packed with top teams from all around the world clashing against each other in a myriad of categories. The schedule of the tournament is as follows:

Thursday, 29 September

10:00 am – Performance Cheer (Pom, Hip Hop, Jazz)

1:00 pm – Cheerleading Teams (Youth, Junior, Senior)

Friday, 30 September

10:00 am – Performance Cheer (Pom, Hip Hop, Jazz)

1:00 pm – Cheerleading Teams (Youth, Junior, Senior)

How to watch?

The championships will be live streamed from Santiago on the official website of the Olympics and the Cheer Union. The audio commentary will be available in both English and Spanish.

Fans all around the globe can access the Olympics and the Cheer Union websites to watch the exciting tournament live.

