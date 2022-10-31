Simone Biles is the most decorated gymnast in the history of the sport. Simone has won seven Olympic medals, four golds, one silver medal, and two bronze medals.

During the 2016 Rio Olympics, Simone won a record four golds and one bronze medal. After her success in the 2016 Olympics, she posted a photo on Twitter along with a tweet saying "outdream yourself".

All five of the medals she won at the Rio Olympics were displayed in the photo. Simone was wearing the medals but the photo was focused only on the medals.

She later posted another tweet saying, "Michael Phelps taught me how to stack my medals."

In the tweet, Simone credited Michael Phelps for teaching her to stack her medals. With 28 medals, the champion swimmer was no stranger to stacking medals at the quadrennial games as well as claiming records.

Phelps also helped another Olympic gold medalist, Katie Ledecky, arrange her medals during a photoshoot for Sports Illustrated Magazine in 2016 post the Rio Olympics. Katie Ledecky, Michael Phelps and Simone Biles posed on the cover of Sports Illustrated Magazine in 2016.

Simone Biles' Olympics medal record

Simone Biles, 25, is currently on a break taking care of her mental health. Simone has also denied rumors of her having retired from competitive gymnastics. When Biles returns to the arena, we may see a lot more medals and a lot more records being shattered.

Simone's Olympic journey started during the 2016 Rio Olympics. Simone qualified for the finals of the team event, all-around event, Vault, floor exercise and balance beam event in the 2016 Games.

Simone Biles during the 2016 Rio Olympics

She won her very first Olympic medal on August 9, 2016 in the gymnastics team event. Simone contributed a total score of 61.833 which includds scores of vaults, bars, beams and floors.

Team USA's final score was 184.887. This was high enough for Team USA to win the gold medal ahead of Team Russia, who were behind the USA by eight points.

Biles won her second gold medal in the individual all-around event. She scored 15.866 in the vault,15.933 on the floor, 15.433 on the balance beam and 14.966 on the uneven beams of the all-around event. Biles clinched the gold medal ahead of her American teammate Aly Raisman and Russia's Aliya Mustafina.

In the vault finals and floor exercise finals, Simone won gold medals with a score of 15.966 in both events. She won a bronze medal in the balance beam final with a score of 14.733.

Simone Biles during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles won a silver medal and a bronze medal. She won the silver medal in the team finals. This was Simone's maiden silver medal at the Olympics.

But she withdrew from the finals of the individual all-around, vault, uneven bars and floor events citing mental health reasons. She competed only in the balance beam finals and clinched a bronze medal.

This was Simone's second consecutive bronze medal in the balance beam event. She previously won a bronze medal at the same event during the 2016 Rio Olympics.

