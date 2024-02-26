The Paris Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024. The Olympics are the centre stage and often the most important event in an athlete's life, with heavy anticipation in the days leading up to it.

The Olympic games have high qualification standards and the competition intensifies as the best athletes compete to book a berth to the prestigious quadrennial event.

This is the case in the United States Women's Gymnastics team as well. With medal winning appearances over the past few Olympic games, the team is consistently expected to perform well.

The presence of such competitiveness means the United States Women's gymnastics teams have been given tag names at the Olympic games. The 2012 London Olympic team was called the "Fierce Five," and the 2016 Rio Olympic team was known as the "Final Five."

The United States Women's Olympic trials for Paris are all set to happen in Minnesota over the course of four days starting from June 27. Former Olympic medallists Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas and Suni Lee are among those aiming to be part of the five-member squad.

Here's who we think will make it into the United States gymnastics team for the 2024 Paris Olympics:

1) Simone Biles

2) Kayla DiCello

3) Suni Lee

4) Leanne Wong

5) Shilese Jones

The alternates for the Paris Olympics 2024 are:

1) Gabby Douglas

2) Skye Blakely

3) Jordan Chilles

4) Jade Carey

5) Trinity Thomas

As the 2024 season is just getting underway, we still have a lot of competitions to watch out for before the Olympic trials in June. However, gymnastics enthusiasts have already begun putting forward their predictions. Here are some of those predictions from X (formerly Twitter):

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some users, however, completely refrained from making any predictions before the trials in June.

Expand Tweet

USA Gymnastics at the Olympics

United States Gymnastics team - Artistic - Rio: Day 4

The United States women's gymnastics team has enjoyed plenty of recent success at the quadrennial tournament.

At the London Olympics, the USA women's gymnastics team, i.e., the "Fierce Five," became the second artistic gymnastics team to win an Olympic gold medal for the USA. The members of the team were Gabby Douglas, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross, and Jordyn Wieber.

Furthermore, Gabby went on to win the gold medal in the individual all-round event, becoming the first African-American to achieve the feat.

The 2016 United States women's gymnastics team, or the "Final Five," clinched the gold medal once again in the team event. The members of the team were Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian, and Aly Raisman. Mykayla Skinner, Ragan Smith, and Ashton Locklear were the three alternate gymnasts.