Simone Biles among world’s highest-paid female athletes of 2022

Gymnastics and Simone Biles are now mutually inclusive. In addition to her incredible exploits throughout the years, the 25-year-old has grown to be a very powerful personality outside of sports.

Seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles has been named in the list of highest-paid female athletes by Forbes 2022. She ranked 7th in the list and has a pay of $10 million.

Naomi Osaka, a tennis player, was named the highest-paid female athlete in the world in 2022 by Forbes.

Highest-paid athletes of Forbes 2022

Prior to agent commissions and taxes, the 25 women on Forbes' list earned an estimated $285 million this year. Tennis players held the most positions (12) out of the 25 on the list. Some of the most well-known and significant athletes in sports are included on the list, which accounts for both on- and off-field earnings.

Osaka took the top spot for the third year in a row, with $51.1 million in profits in 2022. Olympic skier Eileen Gu came in third ($20.1 million) while superstar Serena Williams came in second ($41.3 million in earnings). Simone Biles, a gymnastics prodigy, finished ninth with $10 million, while WNBA player Candace Parker got $7.2 million and took eighth place.

Megan Rapinoe of OL Reigns, Alex Morgan of the USWNT, who also plays for the San Diego Wave of the NWSL, and professional golfer In Gee Chun tied for 19th position with a total income of $5.7 million.

In women's sports, there is still a disparity between on- and off-field wages. Only $1.1 million of Osaka's $51.1 million was earned on the court, despite the fact that she dealt with ailments during the 2022 season that limited her ability to compete. According to Forbes, Parker's wage accounts for less than 2% of her overall income, whereas Morgan and Rapinoe earn $700,000 of their $5.7 million on the field. Iga Swiatek, the top-ranked tennis player in the world, earned $9.9 million of her $14.9 million in prize money in 2022 after winning the French and U.S. Opens.

The top 10 paid female athletes in 2022 are:

Naomi Osaka, Tennis: $51.1 million Serena Williams, Tennis: $41.3 million Eileen Gu, Freestyle Skiing: $20.1 million Emma Raducanu, Tennis: $18.7 million Iga Świątek, Tennis: $14.9 million Venus Williams, Tennis: $12.1 million Coco Gauff, Tennis: $11.1 million Simone Biles, Gymnastics: $10 million Jessica Pegula, Tennis: $7.6 million Minjee Lee, Golf: $7.3 million

Simone Biles's life

Simone Arianne Biles, also known as Simone Biles, is a tremendously popular and successful figure in America. On March 14, 1997, Biles was born in Columbus, Ohio, in the United States. Simone Biles was raised in an extremely difficult environment and was born into poverty. She and her three siblings were born to Shanon Biles. Due to a lack of resources, Shanon abandoned all four of her children in foster care. After a few years in foster care, Simone Biles and her brothers were eventually taken in by her paternal grandpa and his second wife.

In order to spend more time on her gymnastics training, Biles chose to attend home school. She put in more than 30 hours a week of effort and became a highly talented gymnast. By 2016, Biles had grown significantly, and she is presently at the peak of her game.

